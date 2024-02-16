Ethiopia: Climate Change Adaptation, Coffee Production Sustainability

It has been well proven that the need for climate adaptation is particularly relevant to the coffee industry, as a wide array of rural localities in Africa have grown coffee beans. They have so far been sown, nurtured, picked up, roasted and made ready to be used in a scattered fashion across African continent in general and the east African nations like Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, among others.

Coffee-farming families and organizations recognize the need for sustainability and the ways in which climate change could be adapted. Most coffee farmers in Ethiopia in particular and on the continent of Africa in general are dependent on coffee alone, a product that provides inadequate income as they lack the resources needed to invest in alternatives. Hence, is highly important to work towards producing fair trade, organic-certified coffees via ensuring sustainability thereby producing enough coffee to achieve an adequate livelihood.

It is crystal clear that the future sustainability of coffee production depends on effective mitigation strategies and investments from both farmers and coffee brands. Investing in infrastructure projects, and working with the farming community to build resilience to changing conditions by taking an active role in supporting sustainable farming practices, it can be deduced that coffee production remains viable in the face of climate change. It is only through collective efforts in the area that coffee producers can secure a sustainable future for all involved in the coffee supply chain.

In connection with the path to ensure coffee production sustainability and climate change adaptation, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority has been working hard to the coffee farming community a much bigger beneficiary of the coffee sector.

Speaking at the 20th African Fine Coffee Conference and Exhibition, hosted by Rainforest Alliance under the theme "Brewing a Greener Future: Navigating Coffee Farming in a Changing Climate," Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority Director General Adugna Debela stated that each of the coffee-producing countries is expected to embark on coffee sustainability to help their respective farming communities benefit from coffee production..

He said, "Adapting coffee production systems and landscapes to climate change requires innovation, creativity, engagement of different experts, and, above all, partnership within the coffee sector and willingness to work together towards climate resilience. Without the adequate implementation of proven practices and effective climate approaches such as coffee and climate methodology, the coffee industry might not only lose significant sourcing regions but also make the next generation of smallholders disappear over time."

As to him, governments of the African coffee producing communities should build the capacity of the latter and use proper tools to become resilient towards climate change in coffee production in particular and in all agricultural engagements in general.

The coffee-producing community is part of the answer to effective climate action, and they are the driving force behind innovations, the use of digital solutions or the creation and implementation of a new and future oriented version of their coffee district.

Rainforest Alliance Country Director, Denu Lemma said that the rainforest alliance is creating a more sustainable world by using social and market forces to protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities. , The alliance has been partnered with diverse allies around the world to drive positive change across global supply chains and in many of the most critically important natural landscapes so as to achieve its mission.

As to him, the alliance includes farmers and forest communities, companies, governments, civil society and millions of individuals and it is arduously working to protect forests and biodiversity, take action on climate and promote human rights and improve the livelihood of rural people.

He said, "The Alliance has capitalized on four thematic areas, which are all interconnected and have been designed to drive sustainability in the sectors and landscapes where a big difference for people and nature can be made. Certification--providing a path toward more resilient and inclusive agricultural practices, with a focus on cocoa, coffee, tea, bananas, and other tropical crops, Landscape Management--developing and implementing long-term conservation and community development programs in a number of critically important tropical landscapes, Advocacy--working with governments, companies and civil society organizations to advance policies that support rural producers who invest in sustainability transformation and Supply chain services--providing customized support to help companies define and achieve their sustainability commitments within certification and beyond."

He further elucidated that the rainforest alliance is committed to helping the world meets both its climate mitigation and adaptation goals across farm, forests and rural landscape. Coffee growers are increasingly adapting sustainable farming methods such as shade-grown coffee and organic farming to mitigate the impact of climate change.

As to him, building the resilience of producers and rural communities, advancing policies, programs, and investments and promoting national-level climate adaptation and mitigation plan is of paramount importance in coming up with a difference in due course of producing quality coffee.

Kenya Coffee Platform Chairman, Mr. Karugu Macharia on his part said that Coffee is one of the most widely traded and consumed commodities in the world, the demand for coffee is also growing, perhaps due to increased demand from emerging economies. Despite its wide consumption in developed countries, coffee is overwhelmingly grown in less developed economies. Even though smallholders and developing economies produce most of the world's coffee, they reap few of the benefits.

He also said that the effects of climate change on the coffee tree triggers an increase of pest and disease pressure in many coffee regions. Although climate smart practices are the best choice for an integrated pest and disease management, many smallholder families lack the knowledge on biological or "traditional" control mechanisms.

According to Karugu, Supporting sustainable coffee farming practices can support coffee producers in adopting sustainable farming that reduces their environmental footprint and preserve the quality of the land. These practices for coffee growers often include techniques such as agroforestry, cover crops, and shade-grown coffee.

Coffee growers are increasingly adopting sustainable farming methods, such as shade-grown coffee and organic farming, to mitigate the impact of climate change. These practices help maintain soil health, conserve water, and provide habitats for wildlife.

He said, "Educating consumers about the impact of their coffee choices can promote sustainability. Encouraging the purchase of coffee from regions that prioritize environmental and social responsibility can make a significant difference."

Climate change is no longer a distant threat but a present reality that is reshaping the landscape of coffee production. Rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall are altering the conditions under which coffee plants are grown, leading to decreased yields and increased vulnerability coffee crops face, such as pests and diseases, he added.

Coffee brands can invest in infrastructure projects in coffee producing countries to make coffee production more efficient and effective. This includes investing in irrigation systems, greenhouses, and other technologies for tropical agriculture, he opined.

As changing weather patterns leading to prolonged dry spells, water shortages, hailstorms, and irregularities in seasons, among other challenges, not only have a strong impact on coffee production, all African nations have to work in collaboration to deal with all problems the coffee farming community are facing right now.

Adapting coffee production systems and landscapes to climate change requires innovation, creativity, engagement of different experts, and, above all, partnership within the coffee sector and willingness to work together towards climate resilience, he underscored.

Without the adequate implementation of proven practices and effective climate approaches such as coffee and climate methodology, the coffee industry might not only lose significant sourcing regions but also make the next generation of smallholders disappear over time. Hence, coffee producing areas in Africa have to capitalize on viable ways to make coffee-producing systems modern.

Yes, he said young people in coffee regions are part of the answer to effective climate action as they are the driving force behind innovations, the use of digital solutions or the creation and implementation of a new and future oriented version of their coffee region.

In addition, these systems offer ecological diversity, further income sources, closed nutrient cycles, with less input use, and protection of natural resources, he pointed out.

As to him, providing smallholder families with financial rewards for investing and maintaining in agro-forestry production systems is a first step towards resilient livelihoods.

In sum, as farms shrank, smallholder coffee farmers earned less, and have been unable to invest in the farm improvements that would help them earn more from their coffee, leading to further decreases in production and sales, coffee producing nations of Africa need to capitalize on the sustainability aspects with a view to helping the coffee farming community benefit greatly from the coffee sector..