Ethiopia: 'Successful Women Have an Aura That Says I Belong in This Seat'

Senait Fisseha is an Ethiopian-American Physician, Lawyer and Obstetrician-Gynecologist, with a specialization in Endocrinology from the University of Michigan. She is currently Vice-President of International Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.

She was born in Addis Ababa and raised in an extended family where she was the third youngest of ten siblings. Unlike her older siblings who were interested in engineering and physics, Senait showed an interest in medicine from a very young age.

After concluding her high school education, Senait studied at Tikur Anbessa (Black Lion Medical School) in Addis Ababa. In 1989, she relocated to the United States, enrolling at Rosary College (now Dominican University), where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree. Subsequently, she received funding from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute to pursue research at the University of Michigan. While at the University of Michigan, Senait developed new interests in the field of medical malpractice, specifically in the fields of obstetrics and gynecology.

This, combined with an interest in international women's health and women's rights, led to pursuit of a joint Juris Doctor (J.D.)/Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) program. In 1999, she graduated with honors from Southern Illinois University, and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. She finalized her residency in obstetrics and gynecology in 2003, and completed a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility in 2006 at the University of Michigan medical center.

She established the Center for International Reproductive Health Training (CIRHT) at the University of Michigan in 2014 and she remained Center's Executive Director until 2015. CIRHT was founded to serve as a collaboration platform for University of Michigan faculty and faculty from medical institutions in sub-Saharan Africa and South East Asia where the reported maternal mortality rates are high. The goal of the center is to alleviate the burden of maternal mortality and to promote reproductive health and reproductive justice in these regions.

As part of the partnership, a pre-service training module was developed for the physicians, nurses, and midwives. After the successful first implementations of the module in Saint Paul's Millennium Medical College, it was adopted by nine other institutions in the country.

She has received her Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University and is recognized for her advocacy in global reproductive health, rights and gender equality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she became an advocate for global equity, collaborating closely with African leaders and institutions in her capacity as an advisor and thought leader.

Senait is the founder of the Center for International Reproductive Health Training (CIRHT) at the University of Michigan. She also chaired the election campaign and transition of Tedros Adhanom, the first African Director General of the World Health Organization, in 2016-17.

Her dedication has contributed to a period of reduced maternal mortality rates. Moreover, she has been instrumental in the establishment of MICHU, a progressive family planning and reproductive health center in Ethiopia. The successful implementation of the CIRHT model in Ethiopia has paved the way for its expansion into Rwanda and Uganda.

Senait has also been a member of various global health boards and committees, including the Lancet- SIGHT Commission on Peaceful Societies Through Health and Gender Equality, chaired by Tarja Halonen and the WHO's Council on the Economics of Health For All, chaired by Mariana Mazzucato. In 2022, she joined the Commission for Universal Health convened by Chatham House and co-chaired by Helen Clark and Jakaya Kikwete.

Over her career, Senait has been part of various associations and fellowships including the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), American College of Legal Medicine (ACLM), Norman F. Miller Gynecologic Society, American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologist and American Association of Ultrasound Medicine (AAUM).

In addition, Senait served on various positions: such as in Global Health, Member of the Senior Advisory Board (since 2020), Global Health, Member of the Advisory Council, Harvard Ministerial Leadership Program (of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and, Member of the Board of Directors (since 2015), Ethio-American Doctors Group, Director, Global Initiative for Better Health, Member of the Advisory Board, Hamlin Fistula Foundation, Member of the Board of Directors, Willows Foundation for Reproductive Health (Istanbul, Turkey), and many more.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Senait emerged as a prominent advocate addressing global health disparities related to policy and vaccine distribution. She has worked closely with African leaders and the African Center for Diseases Control in promoting a new public health order that emphasizing global cooperation. Notably, she served as a Commissioner in the African Union COVID-19 Commission chaired by Cryil Ramaphosa of South Africa.

She was the founder and co-chair of the first International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) which was held virtually in December 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 12,000 people participated in the conference including several African Heads of Government to help accelerate progress in the response against COVID-19 by forging African expertise and resources. The Conference has been a major annual public health event of the continent since then and she continues to serve as one of the co-Chairs. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Senait has also been an advocate for a new global public health order with capacity building in local manufacturing of medical products including vaccines and maternal health commodities for the Global South.

In 2018, she was recognized as one of the 100 most influential Africans by the New Africa Magazine. She also recently received Award of Merit from the African Leadership University, recognizing her foundational contributions to global healthcare. In 2013, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health bestowed upon her its highest honor for her significant impact on the healthcare sector.

Moreover, she received the early distinguished career achievement award from the University of Michigan medical center alumni society and she was one of only 20 individuals to be honored with the University of Michigan Bicentennial Alumni Award for her global leadership in expanding reproductive health services in developing nations in 2016.

Additionally, the Association of Women in Business (AWiB) in Ethiopia nominated her for their "Women of Excellence" award in 2016. Senait was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Gender Policy in 2019 and was listed among the 'Top Forty Most Forward-Thinking Women' in 2020 by Athena40.

Prof. Senait published over 50 scientific publications on infertility, including the use of alternative medicine, the reproductive potential of cancer patients after chemotherapy, and postmenopausal reproduction.

