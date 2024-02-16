East Africa: Ethiopia, Italy Agree to Strengthen Military Cooperation

- Ethiopian Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhaun Jula received and held a discussion about ways of further strengthening cooperation with his Italian counterpart Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone yesterday.

The two officials also discussed and exchanged views on the security challenges that the Horn Africa region is currently facing.

During the occasion, Field Marshal Birhaun said that Ethiopia and Italy have special and unique relationship that dates back a long time.

"These days this friendship and historical ties are flourishing to the highest level ever."

He added, "In this fast evolving environment, Ethiopia and Italy are on the right track to work together through formulating mutual cooperation that reflects the dynamics and the need of the region."

Birhanu further the remarkable support of Italy when Ethiopia needed assistance. "Italy has special heart in the hearts and minds of our people and the Ethiopian Defense Force since your contribution and support were immense and unforgettable during the hard times."

"We are always grateful for your assistance in the field of military and other aspects of development. I honestly believe that this official visit will contribute to our brotherhood, close and long-lasting relationship," Field Marshal Birhaun emphasized.

Italian Chief of Staff, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said on his part that the frequent visit of the two countries is fostering the existing good relationship.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni have already put directions and this is the continuation, he said, and added "We need to make things happen".

This has to be translated into effective and practical implementation on the ground, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo added.

The Italian Chief of Staff further pointed out that his country's readiness to cooperating in AI, cyber security, and cognitive warfare.

"More cooperation, increase formation, capacity building; and I would like to say on both sides it will be a two-way experience. We will try to give what is in our capability to share with Ethiopian armed forces and we will get something from your experience and that will be golden pay back for us too."

Speaking of the return of "Tsehay", the first aircraft built in Ethiopia in 1935, , Admiral Giuseppe Cavo noted that this is the result of the fruitful diplomatic engagement between the two countries top leaders, ENA reported.