Kenya: We Will Not Take This As a Small Matter, CS Kindiki Says As He Announces Crackdown On Illicit Brew

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced a nationwide crackdown on illicit brew sellers following the tragic deaths of 23 individuals in Kirinyaga who consumed illicit brew earlier this month.

Kindiki declared on Friday that the crackdown will commence immediately to address the significant challenge posed by illicit brews across the country.

He emphasized that the fight against alcohol and substance abuse will now be approached with the same seriousness as combating terrorism, banditry, and other complex criminal activities.

"We will not take this as a small matter," he said following a strategy meeting with the newly deployed members of Kirinyaga County and Mwea West Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees.

The Interior CS pledged a thorough inquiry into the events in Kirinyaga that led to the loss of lives.

He warned that any public official found responsible would face severe consequences.

"I want to promise that any office, public official from whatever agency of government who may have contributed to this terrible loss of life will have to face not only removal from public office, but we will also prosecute them," he said.

To stem the proliferation of establishments selling illicit liquor, Kindiki directed security chiefs nationwide to collaborate with county government leadership to review bar licenses.

Those found non-compliant would be shut down, with future licensing restricted to legitimate liquor establishments in towns, shopping centers, and urban areas.

"We cannot have people having licenses to operate bars in villages; because this is what is affecting very many families." he emphasized.

He added that the government had initiated a program to crackdown on the sale of ethanol and other ingredients of second-generation drinks.

The Interior CS said that among the measures to be put in place include tax initiatives to discourage to trade in illicit alcohol.

To rehabilitate those who are chronically addicted to alcoholism and drugs, Kindiki said the Interior Ministry has established a program that will be cascaded to the villages.

Kindiki directed Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs to collect data from every village within their jurisdiction for the rehabilitation of the affected persons.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong is a dedicated journalist who reports on crime, human rights and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence and holding those in power to account.

