Namibia: Scheduled Power Outage to Impact Windhoek and Surrounding Areas

16 February 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek has issued a notification regarding a scheduled power outage set to affect various neighbourhoods and establishments on 10 March, from 08:00 to 16:00.

The outage is necessary to facilitate planned maintenance work at the CBD Load Centre.

Affected areas include the central business district (CBD), encompassing prominent locations such as Wernhill Park, Post Street Mall, Town Square, Namundjebo Plaza, Carl List Mall, Zoo Park, and several financial institutions and government buildings. Additionally, Windhoek West, Dorado Valley, and parts of Windhoek North will experience disruptions.

Specifically, the outage will impact institutions like the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Central Hospital, various streets, hotels, broadcasting studios, and residential areas across Windhoek West and Windhoek North.

Residents and businesses in Dorado Valley, including Ara Street, Victoria Street, and Kosmos Radio Station, will also be affected.

In light of the scheduled maintenance, the City emphasized the importance of treating all electrical supply points as live at all times, as power restoration may occur without prior notification. They acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the outage and assured the public of their commitment to delivering efficient services.

For further inquiries or assistance, individuals are encouraged to contact the Customer Contact Centre at 061 290 377.

