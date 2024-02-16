Ethiopia: Brazilian President Lays Wreath At Adwa Victory Memorial in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — The Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who is in Ethiopia for an official working visit, laid a wreath at the newly inaugurated Adwa Victory Memorial in Addis Ababa.

The Adwa Victory Memorial commemorates the historic Battle of Adwa, which took place on March 1, 1896 marking Ethiopia's victory over Italian forces during the so-called scramble for Africa.

On the occasion, the Brazilian president was briefed by Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration, Adanech Abebe about the memorial.

Recall Adwa Victory Memorial that was designed to showcase the grandeur and historical significance of Ethiopia; was inaugurated last Sunday by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the presence of high level government officials and invited guests.

Majestically perched at the heart of Addis Ababa, locally known as Piassa with its ultra-modern architectural design, the Adwa Victory Memorial is built in a manner befitting the nation's greatness and its temerarious contribution in anti-colonialism struggle.

The memorial also has a collection of several artifacts, documents, and photographs, among other things, that depict the historical events like the battle of Adwa and the struggle against colonialism.

The drum by which the war was heralded, armaments and costumes patriots used during the war are among the items showcased on the premises of the memorial building.

Tsehay, the first aircraft built in Ethiopia in 1935, which was recently returned to Ethiopia by Italy, is also on display at the memorial.

The victory of Adwa is being considered as a historic example for the independence movement of African countries in the 1960s.