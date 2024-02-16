Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Holds Talks With President Lula of Brazil

16 February 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion today with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who is on state visit to Ethiopia.

Today, it is my honor to extend an official welcome to Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his State visit to Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy wrote on his social media page.

"During our discussions, we have addressed various bilateral and multilateral issues, reflecting the depth of our relationship," the premier said.

PM Abiy further noted that as Ethiopia joins the esteemed ranks of the BRICS group, we eagerly anticipate strengthened collaboration with Brazil, viewing our meeting as a pivotal step towards forging a robust partnership.

