East Africa: Ethiopia, South Sudan Working to Accelerate Regional Integration

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and South Sudan have enjoyed cordial relationships in multifaceted spheres that "will never change", South Sudan's Foreign Affairs Minister, James Pitia Morgan said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Morgan said the countries have been improving their diplomatic relations in all sectors.

"I would like to assure you that the relationship between South Sudan and Ethiopia does not change. It remains the same bilateral relationship, which is cordial, brotherly, historic, economically and people to people relations," he underlined.

The Minister stressed that this relationship will never change. "We are one people only living in two countries. I am telling this to our brothers and sisters in Ethiopia that we are here to stay together."

Moreover, we are one people united by our history and we will continue to be one people until whatever time.

South Sudan's Foreign Affairs Minister, James Morgan indicated that the two countries are working to further deepen their bilateral relations through infrastructure projects to accelerate the process of economic integration in the region.

Ethiopia and South Sudan are enjoying cordial relations in multifaceted spheres including political and economic cooperation for the benefits of the two countries.

They have been carrying out various infrastructural projects including roads development.

South Soudan is also desirous to be connected with Ethiopia with electric power supply.

Connecting the two countries with roads, besides strengthening regional integration and cooperation, is one of coordinated efforts for mutual benefits of the two countries and people.