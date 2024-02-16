Kenya: MCK Highlights Significant Role Played By Radio

16 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nakuru — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has highlighted the significant role of radio as a tool for disseminating information to the public.

MCK Nakuru Regional Coordinator Joseph Mecha underscored the importance of journalists upholding journalistic ethics and prioritizing factual reporting while fulfilling their roles.

"Media professionals are responsible for delivering relevant content to our audiences. This involves delivering news update in an unbiased manner," said Mecha during the World Radio Day celebrations in Nakuru.

Nakuru County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara urged government agencies to leverage radio platforms to disseminate relevant information and collaborate effectively with the media to enhance public awareness.

"It is important to recognise the crucial role that radio plays in facilitating communication between government entities and the Public. I urge all government agencies to make use of radio in relaying information to the public", stressed Mr Kibaara.

Maasai Mara University Director Prof. Bernard Kodak echoed the need for journalists to pursue continuous education, to remain a breast of rapid technological advancement in the media industry.

"The emergence of podcast poses a significant challenge in the radio sector. It is important that we adapt to this shift by embracing continuous education, to equip ourselves with skills and knowledge necessary to navigate these spaces", said Prof. Kodak.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

