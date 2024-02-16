Zimbabwe/South Africa: Manica Diamonds Joins the Race for Khama Billiat's Signature

16 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Manica Diamonds has joined the race to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat.

The Mutare-based premier soccer league outfit is among the three teams interested in signing the 33-year-old former Warriors star who is currently a free agent.

Manica Diamonds' interest was confirmed by one of the club's executive members who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"He ( Khama Billiat) is a very good player and everyone wants to have him, we are not exceptional.

"For now all I can say is we are in touch with his camp and we hope we will beat our competitors," he said.

Khama Billiat was on Tuesday reported to be in advanced talks with topflight league giants Dynamos who are also after the signature of former Highlanders and Orlando Pirates Midfielder Kuda Mahachi.

Other than Dembare, FC Platinum is also reported to be in the race for Billiart's signature.

The Mufakose-born and bred player has been struggling to find a home since June 2023 when his contract with Kaizer Chiefs expired.

