Zimbabwe: Harare-Chirundu Highway Upgrade Triggers Job Rush - Project to Spawn Commercial Sex Work - - Says Clergy

HUNDREDS of youths are daily flocking to the Department of Labour offices in Chinhoyi where they are registering their names for possible employment at the recently unveiled Harare-Chirundu highway project.

The offices, situated at what is popularly known as the Old Chinese Complex adjacent to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, have lately been a hive of activity with young people queueing to submit their curriculum vitae (CVs).

It's expected that scores of unskilled and semi-skilled workmen will be enlisted in the 352-kilometre road rehabilitation project that kicks off in March and is set for completion next year.

Some job seekers interviewed by NewZimbabwe.com said they had come from as far as Bulawayo to try their luck after spending years languishing at home.

"My relative who stays here in Chinhoyi is the one who encouraged me to travel all the way from Bulawayo to come and give it a shot. Who knows maybe this road project is manna from heaven that will end my 10-year stint as a jobless youth," said Timothy Chiposi (28).

A university graduate, Joylene Mahachi, said she is willing to take up even the dirtiest of work and to display this commitment she has been religiously coming to the Department of Labour offices everyday despite having already submitted her name for consideration.

"I have already submitted my CV and am awaiting a phone call that l have been recruited but as an able-bodied young person, it is painful to be sitting at home all day. It's better that l come here and while up time, who knows the gods might smile at me and be lucky to be picked," said Mahachi.

The now badly damaged Harare-Chirundu highway links South Africa to the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries. Five contractors namely, Masimba, Bitumen, Fossil, Exodus and Company and Tensor Systems have been commissioned to revamp the busy trunk road.

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister for Mashonaland West, Marian Chombo this week told the media, that the project will create employment.

"Names are coming through village heads, headmen, chiefs, councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs) of respective areas where the project will pass through.

"All names are coming to my office and l will forward them to the director of Local Government (Ms Cecilia Chitiyo) who is the person who will coordinate anything to do with this project as far as employment is concerned," said Chombo.

Zanu PF has started mobilising youths to register for employment, a development that observers have viewed as exerting undue influence on contractors who must be employed according to their criteria.

Despite the potential corruption and nepotism that has already been flagged amid political bickering around the selection criteria, the clergy said it is wary of vices the project will bring.

Speaking at a recent Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) Provincial Annual General Meeting in Chinhoyi, Pastor Tafadzwa Jacob Mafukidze welcomed the road rehabilitation project but noted the challenges it brought with it.

"It is a joy to note that the Harare-Chirundu highway project was launched last week and work has started. This is a positive development for us as a people.

"In our engagements, we have already noted that this project will be beneficial to us and yet it also creates some ills in the society. As the workforce has camped, we already anticipate a rise in what stakeholders call commercial sex work, and to us, it is adultery and fornication.

"As the church, we must join hands with the relevant stakeholders and be at the forefront of the action as we take the gospel to the people. It is always a joy to go with the NAC (National AIDS Council) to some of these areas and preach the gospel after they have distributed condoms. We must engage," said Mafukidze.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister has underscored the immense contribution the road network plays in economic growth.

"Recognising the importance of efficient transportation infrastructure for economic growth and community well-being, the Government of Zimbabwe embarked on a significant rehabilitation programme for the highway expected to start soon.

"The objective of this programme is to improve the overall condition and functionality of the highway, ensuring safer and more comfortable travel experiences for residents and international cargo and visitors passing through."

The scope of the roadworks will include resurfacing and repair to fix potholes, widening and expansion to alleviate traffic congestion, putting safety enhancements such as guardrails and signage and upgrading infrastructure like bridges.