Namibia: Bolt Introduces Pilot Ride Service in Namibia

15 February 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Estonian mobility company Bolt has introduced its pilot ride-hailing service in Namibia.

With a successful track record in Europe and existing markets in Africa, Bolt's entry to the Namibian market marks a significant milestone in the company's southern African expansion strategy.

Bolt will be launching with over 200 drivers onboarded and no commissions for the next six months in Namibia.

It is a free mobile application that connects drivers and customers.

By offering ride-hailing services tailored to both individual and corporate needs, the company aims to provide Namibians with convenient, reliable, and affordable transportation options.

The company's head of expansion, Laurent Koerge, says Bolt's mission extends beyond merely boosting driver revenues, but also aims to ignite demand through competitive pricing.

"By keeping our commissions substantially lower than our counterparts, we ensure drivers earn more while presenting customers with appealing service fees. Our unwavering dedication to profitability and fairness underscores our belief that happy drivers are the cornerstone of happy customers," Koerge says.

By introducing new shared mobility options, Bolt helps cities reduce congestion, allowing people to reach their destinations quicker and simpler.

The mobility app is committed to offering all customers a safe mobility experience and is introducing various safety measures and in-app features designed to protect riders and drivers.

Bolt is easy to use: Customers download the secure and free Bolt app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store and set up a user profile.

When customers are ready to ride, they simply open the app, and set their location and their intended destination.

