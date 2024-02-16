Namibia: Kapofi Remembers Geingob As Great Mentor

Minister of defence and veterans affairs Frans Kapofi expressed his deep gratitude for president Hage Geingob's mentorship. He said this mentorship has shaped his life as a leader.

Kapofi was speaking at a memorial service at the Windhoek Showgrounds on Tuesday,

He emphasised the significance of having a mentor like Geingob, particularly during the liberation struggle when pursuing further education was a challenge for many.

He highlighted Geingob's role in his personal and professional development, citing his guidance during his tenure in the civil service after independence.

Describing Geingob as an inspirational figure, Kapofi praised his ability to nurture talent and bring out the best in people, emphasising teamwork in overcoming challenges.

Reflecting on his experiences serving under Geingob's leadership, both as prime minister and president, Kapofi expressed gratitude for the opportunities entrusted to him, including ministerial appointments.

He hailed Geingob as a strategist, architect and visionary leader, whose foresight contributed to their collective successes. Kapofi described the late president as a selfless leader who positively impacted many lives without discrimination, attributing much of his professional and political career to Geingob's guidance and friendship.

Recalling their enduring relationship spanning over four decades, Kapofi recounted Geingob's words of encouragement to "go and make something out of nothing".

He cherished their last meeting during which they spent time discussing and enjoying a shared passion for football.

"I do not only honour president Geingob as a leader, but also as a mentor and friend, whose influence will forever be remembered and cherished," he said.