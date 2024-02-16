Namibia: Cabinet Secretary Simataa Reflects On Geingob's Legacy

Cabinet secretary George Simataa paid tribute to the late president Hage Geingob, describing him as a fearless and charismatic leader.

He made these remarks during a memorial service held at the Windhoek Showgrounds on Tuesday.

Geingob passed away a week ago, leaving behind a legacy that many Namibians hold in high regard.

Simataa spoke of Geingob as a man revered by many, saying daily television testimonies that poured in following his death attested to that.

He portrayed Geingob as a great leader, a liberation hero, and a fearless advocate who spoke truth to power.

Simataa further described Geingob as a compassionate leader who shared what he had with those less fortunate.

He highlighted Geingob's ability to connect with people of all ages, his sense of humour, and his commitment to good governance and transparency since Namibia's independence.

Geingob's achievements were also underscored, including his receipt of four honorary PhD degrees.

Simataa added that he refused to be called doctor until he earned his own PhD in 2004 at the age of 63 from Leeds University.

Simataa recalled Geingob's commitment to resolving disputes, and efforts where Geingob facilitated a compromise 10,5% wage increase between management and trade unions.

He also emphasised Geingob's dedication to fostering unity and cooperation.

Simataa recalled his last moments with Geingob.

He said he Iast saw him at the airport as he boarded a flight to the United States on 25 January.

"I received the heartbreaking news of his death while in transit from Singapore to Dubai," he said.

His leadership and enduring impact on Namibia and beyond will be remembered, Simataa said.