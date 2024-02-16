Namibia: Cabinet Secretary Simataa Reflects On Geingob's Legacy

15 February 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Written By Charlotte Nambadja

Cabinet secretary George Simataa paid tribute to the late president Hage Geingob, describing him as a fearless and charismatic leader.

He made these remarks during a memorial service held at the Windhoek Showgrounds on Tuesday.

Geingob passed away a week ago, leaving behind a legacy that many Namibians hold in high regard.

Simataa spoke of Geingob as a man revered by many, saying daily television testimonies that poured in following his death attested to that.

He portrayed Geingob as a great leader, a liberation hero, and a fearless advocate who spoke truth to power.

Simataa further described Geingob as a compassionate leader who shared what he had with those less fortunate.

He highlighted Geingob's ability to connect with people of all ages, his sense of humour, and his commitment to good governance and transparency since Namibia's independence.

Geingob's achievements were also underscored, including his receipt of four honorary PhD degrees.

Simataa added that he refused to be called doctor until he earned his own PhD in 2004 at the age of 63 from Leeds University.

Simataa recalled Geingob's commitment to resolving disputes, and efforts where Geingob facilitated a compromise 10,5% wage increase between management and trade unions.

He also emphasised Geingob's dedication to fostering unity and cooperation.

Simataa recalled his last moments with Geingob.

He said he Iast saw him at the airport as he boarded a flight to the United States on 25 January.

"I received the heartbreaking news of his death while in transit from Singapore to Dubai," he said.

His leadership and enduring impact on Namibia and beyond will be remembered, Simataa said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.