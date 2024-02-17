Africa: AU Chief Calls for Renaissance of African Nationalism, Pan-Africanism

Addis Ababa, — The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for a new awakening and renaissance of nationalism, Pan-Africanism, unity and action highlighting the pressing challenges facing the continent.

The AU Chief made the remark at the opening of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa today.

He quoted an illustrious African teacher and educator, invoking the heritage of the founding fathers, to emphasize the importance of African nationalism and Pan-Africanism for the unification and progress of the continent.

The Chairperson's speech resonated with the African leaders present at the Summit, highlighting the urgent need for unity, action, and a renewed commitment to addressing the challenges facing Africa. The leaders are expected to deliberate on these issues over the course of the summit and work towards concrete solutions for the betterment of the continent.

Chairperson Mahamat expressed deep concerns about the prevailing peace, political and institutional instability, climate change, deficits in economic governance, integration, poverty, and the marginalization of women and youth in Africa's development and leadership processes. He emphasized that these issues continue to be the main sources of concern for the African Union (AU).

In his speech, Mahamat lamented the rise of terrorism in Africa, which is wreaking havoc on several states, diverting resources from vital social sectors, and fueling misleading populist speeches.

He also expressed alarm over the increasing number of unconstitutional changes of government, which undermine the political and legal order that the AU was founded upon.

Chairperson Mahamat criticized the irregularities in elections, stating that instead of being peaceful transfers of power, they have become factors exacerbating crises due to their extent of irregularities.

He questioned the effectiveness of the African peace and security architecture (APSA) and the African governance architecture (AGA), highlighting the need for urgent action to counter these challenges.

The Chairperson also addressed the institutional achievements of the AU, including successful institutional reforms, progress in integration, the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and the operationalization of the Peace Fund. However, he stressed the need for further commitment and contributions from member states and partners to accelerate te process.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of operationalizing new organs, particularly in the field of health, to ensure decisions are implemented effectively. He commended the African common positions on climate issues and the successful financing of African peacekeeping missions at the United Nations Security Council.

While acknowledging the progress made, Chairperson Mahamat also pointed out some shortcomings and institutional limitations within the AU. He expressed concern over the limited powers of the Commission and the Chairperson, which hinder urgent action on strategic issues. He also highlighted the lack of political will to implement decisions, with 93% of decisions made in the last three years remaining unimplemented.

The Chairperson emphasized the need for Africa to engage in fruitful international partnerships and called for bold thinking and courageous decisions to enhance the credibility and positioning of the AU globally.

He further noted a decline in African solidarity and Pan-Africanism, urging the reconnection with the spirit of unity and collective action that characterized the fight against colonialism and apartheid.