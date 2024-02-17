Tanzania: Bishop Malasusa Describes Lowassa As God-Fearing

The head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT), Dr Alex Malasusa, on Wednesday described the late Edward Lowassa as a leader for the people and God-fearing. "Edward loved to worship; he could not miss church when he was healthy... Loving worship is not only holiness but also the need to be close to God," Bishop Malasusa argued.

Dr Malasusa, who is also the Bishop for the Eastern and Coastal Diocese, said that despite the national and political positions he held, the deceased knew there is a God who deserves to be worshipped.

He made the remark during the farewell mass service of the late Lowassa held at ELCT Azania Front Cathedral in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

"Lowassa loved the life of worshipping God; even the members of this church and the pastors have witnessed that." He also urged other leaders to start approaching the life of worship, regardless of where they pray, saying that they cannot lead people created by God if they do not want closeness to God.

"Through this requiem service for Lowassa, let's start thinking about starting the life of worshiping, no matter where you pray, go wherever God has led you, go and tell God thank you, please make me a good leader," Dr Malasusa added.

He asked the family to continue to fear God even after Lowassa's death, as worship is the main mark left by him. "Despite the fact that Mama Regina is a Catholic, she did not hesitate to advise her husband to come to the ELCT church regularly, and the deceased also did the same," he noted.

The bishop extended his condolences to Mama Regina Lowassa, the family, friends, church, and all Tanzanians on the passing of Lowassa. On the other hand, Dr Malasusa called on pastors of the ELCT church not to send the bodies of the deceased who did not attend the church during their life.

"Taking the body of the deceased to the church who did not like going to church during his life is to abuse it," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, the son of the deceased, Mr Frederick Lowassa, said that their father was a worshiping man and even when he was sick, he did not stop going to church, adding that he also insisted his family to go to church.

Mr Frederick also thanked the church for being close to the family by praying for the deceased when he was sick. At a different occasion in Dar es Salaam, the government's chief spokesperson, Mobhare Matinyi, gave updates on the funeral services, saying President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan will lead other national leaders in paying their last respects during the burial on Saturday.

"Saturday will be a day where family members and government officials, led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, pay their last respects while the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) gives a 17-gun salute as the coffin is lowered into the grave," he said.

He said the body of the late PM would be taken to the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) today, heading to Arusha with a special jet, and later to his home in Ngarashi village, Monduli District.

Mr Matinyi further stated that the traditional leaders, Laigwanan, will get an opportunity to pay their last respects tomorrow. One of Lowassa's family friends, Ms Ruth Mollel, said Lowassa encouraged young people to join UVCCM, which attracted many and made many familiar with politics in detail. She said Lowassa was a God-fearing man who always worshipped, which made him a man of justice who would solve issues in church and family without any hesitation.

"He taught us to mention God in everything we did and to say whether it was in a public audience or in church," she said. The former Premier Lowassa passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam.

He was aged 70. He is survived by a widow and seven children. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, political leaders emphasised the emulation of his good deeds during his lifetime. The leaders, who were in a sorrowful mood, paid their last respects to the late Mr Lowassa at the funeral service held at Karimjee Ground in Dar es Salaam.

They extended their well wishes and prayers for his soul to rest in eternal peace. The Chairperson of the Political Parties' Council, Mr Juma Ali Khatib, said the parties' council was standing with the family of the fallen and all Tanzanians in extending prayers to the departed. Mr Khatib urged citizens to reflect on all testimonies referring to the good deeds of Mr Lowassa as guides to embracing his legacy.

"As we heard Mr Lowassa's good deeds being articulated by our leaders, the major task ahead of all of us is to pray for his soul to rest in peace," he said.

Likewise, Tanzania Mainland Ruling CCM's Deputy Secretary-General, Mr Anamringi Macha, appreciated Mr Lowassa's good deeds, which have been revisited by citizens and leaders since he departed. He said CCM will cherish the good deeds to improve its functioning and the country's political affairs.