Tanzania: Yanga Describe Pl First Round Success

Young Africans said the first round of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign has been a success in comparison with last season.

This was highlighted on Wednesday by the club's Media and Communication Manager, Ally Kamwe as he evaluated the season's first-round achievements recorded after 15 matches.

"Our target was to generate 45 points from the 15 encounters...we lost one match against Ihefu and secured one draw, as such this is a big achievement for us in comparison with the last season," he said.

He added that in terms of scored goals, they have already netted 36 goals after 15 matches while last season, at this juncture, they scored 28 goals, meaning that they have registered eight more goals.

"In terms of conceded goals, last season, we conceded eight goals from 15 games, similar to this season, meaning that we have excelled to maintain...our defensive line is in good shape," he said.

Moreover, Kamwe said after 15 games of the season's first round, they have managed to win by five goals in three matches against KMC, JKT Tanzania and Simba, meaning that 'we have netted 15 goals in three encounters, a big improvement for us.' Also, he disclosed that last season, their top goal scorer, Fiston Mayele had 10 goals and this season, Stephanie Aziz Ki has again scored 10 goals. In another development, Kamwe said they will face KMC with a full squad as their team is now one hundred per cent complete.

The two sides meet in a Premier League match at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Saturday targeting maximum points. "As you know, most of our players were called to join their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, as such, the previous games were played with some of them missing.

"The good news to our fans is that their team is now full and the last player to join the squad is goalkeeper Djigui Diarra and the coach will have a big option to select his first-eleven," he said.

Moreover, Kamwe revealed that even players who were on the injury list like Mahlatse Makudubela and Salum Abubakar 'SureBoy' are back to normal training sessions with their colleagues.

"This is exciting news to the management, technical bench and our fans as they all would like to see all their players in good health and train hard ready to battle for their side," he said.