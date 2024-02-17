Tanzania: Simba Target JKT Tanzania Scalp

Simba goalkeeping coach, Daniel Cadena said they are fully prepared to face JKT Tanzania at Major General Isamuhyo's ground in Dar es Salaam today.

The duo interface for their 15th fixture of the season with each looking forward to generating maximum points and expanding on the league table. Speaking at a pre-match briefing yesterday, Cadena insisted that his charges are ready for the encounter as they seek to produce a second win in a row. "Only Aubin Kramo and Willy Onana will miss the game because of injury, but the rest of the players are in good health... our focus is on the match and we want to register another win," he said.

He added: "Our plan is to win the match in the first minute, we will attack and we know that when we are in possession of the ball, we have more options to grab a victory." His full back Mohamed Hussein envisioned a tough match, saying they are facing a difficult team to beat but they are ready for them.

"Playing versus JKT Tanzania has never been easy regardless of which position they occupy, but we are going to do our part and hopefully emerge winners," he said.

Again, Hussein remarked that his teammates are in good shape and that competition in the squad is high as each player wants to get playing time.

Simba is currently occupy ing second place on the table courtesy of 33 points after 14 assignments, winning ten games, three draws and suffering one defeat. On his part, JKT Tanzania trainer George Mketo also insisted that all is well among his players and that they are looking forward to the clash.

"We are aware that in our past three games, we have not stamped good results but for this game, we are fully prepared," he said.

He continued that Simba are a good team with quality players capable of changing the nature of the game as it unfolds but that does not scare them to play competitive football.

"We want to finish the first round of the season on the gas pedal by producing good results and the only way we can achieve that is by outclassing them (Simba)," he said.

On the table, JKT Tanzania are occupying the 12th slot with 16 points from 14 games, having produced four wins and four draws and succumbed to six defeats.

In other fixtures today, Tanzania Prisons take on Singida Fountain Gate at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya while Coastal Union welcome Dodoma Jiji at Mkwakwami Stadium in Tanga.