Tanzania: Jet Trains Journalists On Combating Wildlife Crimes Reporting

BAGAMOYO: THE Journalists Environmental Association of Tanzania (JET) has organized a two-day tailor-made training for journalists to equip them with sufficient knowledge on corridor conservation issues.

The training that includes 20 journalists from media houses in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar will be held in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region starting today (15th February 2024).

Particularly, it looks at combating illegal forest crime, combating wildlife crime, climate change, gender, and biodiversity conservation.

JET Executive Director, Mr John Chikomo told the 'Daily News' that the training is part of the Tuhifadhi Maliasili (Preserve Natural Resources) project supported by the United States Agency for International Development USAID.

Tuhifadhi Maliasili Activity is a five-year Activity which addresses threat to animal movement and biodiversity in Tanzania.

"Through training, journalists will be equipped with the right knowledge, skills and attitude to be able conduct investigative reporting on biodiversity conservation and climate change issues," he noted.

Mr Chikomo said journalists are expected to attain the capacity and knowledge of corridor conservation issues to effectively investigate, report and analyse wildlife connectivity, marine and forest conservation, trafficking and poaching, and the promotion of wildlife conservation and tourism issues.

The director said that aapart from creating networks by linking journalists with conservation stakeholders at different levels, scribes will improve the quality of stories on corridors, wildlife connectivity and biodiversity conservation matters.

Tuhifadhi Maliasili has interventions on some wildlife corridors. One of them is Kwakuchinja Cooridor: connecting Tarangire-Manyara Ecosystem (in Babati and Monduli Districts, Manyara and Arusha Regions repsctely).

Another one is Kigosi Moyowosi-Burigi Chato corridor- connecting Kigosi Moyowosi Complex and Burigi Chato National Park (in Biharamulo and Kakonko Districts, Kagera and Kigoma Regions respectively).

Tuhifadhi Maliasili also intervenes the Nyerere Selous-Udzungwa corridor- connecting Nyerere Selous and Udzungwa Mountains National Parks (in Ifakara Township, Morogoro Region).

Others are Amani- Nilo corridor connecting Amani Nature Reserve and Nilo Nature Forest Reserve (in Muheza District, Tanga Region), and Ruaha Rungwa-Katavi corridor connecting Ruaha National Park, Rungwa Game Reserve, Lukwati and Pigi Game Reserves, and Katavi (in Chunya District, Mbeya Region).

It also has Ruaha Rungwa-Inyonga corridor connecting the Ruaha National Park, and Rungwa and Inyonga Game Reserves (in Itigi/Sikonge Disrticts, Singida/Tabora Regions respectively).

More under it are Mahale-Katavi corridor connecting Mahale Mountains National Park and Katavi Complex (in Tanganyika and Uvinza Districts, Katavi and Kigoma Regions respectively).

The Activity developed three non-linear approaches and proposed interventions tailored for each wildlife corridor based on functionality status defined by the three approaches:

The activity seeks to secure land that has been demarcated with legal authority and with governing instruments in place at the local level and ensure there is effective management; and activities ensuring coordination among relevant stakeholders.

Mr Chikomo noted that there are alternative livelihood options, increased resilience, functioning corridor management groups (including CSOs), threats reduction, less reliance on natural resource products, ongoing relevant monitoring/surveys, and improved biophysical conditions.

"Through the USAID Tuhifadhi Maliasili Activity, JET will create an enabling environment for journalists to investigate and report adequately on conservation issues," he said, adding that journalists will use the acquired investigative, reporting, and analytical skills to generate reliable, regular and transparent flow of information from citizens to decision makers and other stakeholders on the coverage of corridors/wildlife connectivity and other biodiversity conservation issues.