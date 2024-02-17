Tanzania: Jica, Dien Set to Enhance Innovation

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with the Next Innovation with Japan (NINJA) has organised a youth competition to nurture entrepreneurial talent and foster innovative solutions to societal challenges.

The competition, which is organised by the Japanese cooperation alongside the Directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (DIEN) of the University of Dar es Salaam and Deloitte Tanzania, is set to serve as a platform for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Japan Ambassador to Tanzania Mr Yasushi Misawa said the motive is to empower youth through innovation and entrepreneurial activities, which also align with his country's commitment to boost economic growth through by building capacities among people in various areas.

"Tanzanian youth can establish their businesses by applied means and technology, which is being applied in developed countries. Technology is shared around the world, thus this will help Tanzanian youth to excel and recognised globally," said Mr Misawa.

He said the significance of connecting indigenous resources and technological advancements to spur homegrown solutions will enable the country to be a hub of innovation and creativity.

Moreover, JICA Tanzania's Chief Representative Mr Hitoshi Ara underscored the purpose of the project and the urgency of empowering women and youth in bringing solutions in societies specifically in the face of a global employment crisis.

"Our project aims at empowering youth who come up with great innovative ideas that focus at resolving various problems in the society," said Mr Ara.

He reiterated on JICA's commitment to supporting youth-driven initiatives to address community challenges saying programmes aim at building up the capacity among people and support efforts for poverty alleviation in the country.

Speaking of the competition, the University of Dar es Salaam's Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Prof Nelson Benson expressed gratitude for the university's role in cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He stressed on the university's commitment to address societal problems through research and innovation, emphasising the importance of leveraging community challenges as opportunities for innovative solutions.

"We are encouraging the entrepreneurial mindset of the youth to enable them to pursue business projects and innovations that address realworld problems," he said.

Moreover, Ms Ivon Urio, a member of the winning group commended JICA's unwavering support in numerous fields including ideal development, business plan formulation and dedicated efforts. She said the winning project focuses on enhancing environmental sustainability through local production of hyaluronic acid, which exemplifies the potential of innovative solutions to drive socio-economic progress.

"As youth, we are encouraged to embrace innovation since fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving, holds the key to unlocking employment opportunities and driving sustainable development," She said.