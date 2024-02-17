Tanzania: Tccia Vows to Unlock Economic Opportunities

15 February 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By George Sembony

Tanga — The Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (TCCIA) has expressed its commitment to unlocking economic opportunities in the Tanga region through greater public-private collaboration trade fair, a move that focuses at boosting the economic growth in the region and the country at large.

Chairman of the special committee in charge of preparation for the fair, Mr Leopold Abeid stated that the exhibition is one of the country's most significant inter-regional trade events that provides platform for business interactions, investment opportunities, technology transfer, test marketing, tourism and hospitality.

"It is an integrated trade fair with both B2B and B2C components, and it is one of the largest trade exhibitions in the country in terms of exhibitors and visitors participation and has evolved its unique character as a regional hub event," said Mr Abeid.

The trade fair is slated to be held from May 2 to June 6, this year at the Mwahako Fair Grounds. He said the annual exposition provides exposure to both trade investment prospects and service providers to the corporate community and the governmental sector.

The Committee's Vice Chairperson, Ms Upendo Steven said TCCIA has already extended invitations to participants to display their products and services such as building and construction materials, value-added agricultural products and agribusinesses.

Others are security products, medical and health products, cosmetics and beauty products, financial services, energy as well as social security.

"We have invited international exhibitors from various nations to showcase their products...we expect to receive a positive response," she said.

Meanwhile, Tanga TCCIA's Chairman, Mr Rashid Mwanyoka has urged local businesses and Local Government Authorities (LGAs) to turn up in large numbers at this year's fair to market their opportunities to attract more investment.

"Tanga authorities in particular, must view this event as a big opportunity to market what they have, provide what they have and attract investment in their respective areas instead of relying only on the central government support," said Mr Mwanyoka.

He further said Trade fairs are one of the most effective means of business communication because exhibitors, both existing and potential customers, are clustered in one location for some time since it is a one-on-one gathering.

