Rwanda: Miss Black Festival to Be Held in Kigali

Rwanda is set to host the inaugural 'Miss Black Festival', bringing together black girls from across the globe to celebrate, beauty, intelligence, and cultural richness of black women around the world.

The aim of the debut competition announced on Thursday, February 15, is to amplify the voices of black women, advocating for their representation in various fields to inspire future generations by highlighting their achievements, resilience, and aspirations.

Organised by Imanzi Ltd in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Arts through their commitment to education, philanthropy, and cultural awareness, the movement's goal is to create positive change and challenge stereotypes associated within women of African descent.

As witnessed in the United States of America and France, where 'Miss Black USA' and 'Miss Black France' were crowned, this competition acts as a stepping stone for participants, pushing them into following global contests.

Chear Sebudwege, Assistant Director of Imanzi Ltd, noted that the decision was motivated by two pressing issues - addressing the issue of black girls feeling ashamed of their beautiful skin colours and ensuring fair competition for those who dare to contest but may face barriers specifically based on their race, hindering deserving individuals from winning."

"Therefore, we aim to uplift their black skin colour pride and values as well as offering them a platform to be recognized wherever they are," he added.

"During the festival, there will be different activities, including the exhibition of various cultures from different countries, performances from artists, among other activities that will be presented," said Honorine Ruzigamanzi, the Spokesperson of Imanzi Ltd.

Clear guidelines and criteria have been established, ensuring transparency in the selection process, and dispelling any concerns related to bias.

Application is open starting on February 16 to March 16 to any black lady, legally single, aged 18 to 35 and high school graduate, irrespective of her origin. Participants must have projects that contribute to global understanding of the black community and actively support the Pan African movement.

How the auditions will be conducted

"On March 23, the first audition's initial stage will be conducted virtually. Contestants will undergo detailed interviews with judges, selecting 20 for the second stage."

"Similarly, the second auditions, on April 20, will also be virtual, with detailed interviews selecting 10 contestants for the in-person Boot Camp that will be held in Rwanda on May 20."

"In this regard, participants will experience Rwanda's development in security, governance, and tourism, preparing for the final phase. This stage, on May 25, will feature cultural performances, dances, demonstrations, and discussions promoting black movement dignity."

"The grand finale will see three winners walk away with prizes of USD15,000 for the winner, USD5,000 for the first runner-up and second runner-up, offering them opportunities to represent black women worldwide."