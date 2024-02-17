Rwanda: Teams Jet in Ahead Tour Du Rwanda 2024

15 February 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Teams have started to jet in ahead of the much-anticipated Tour du Rwanda 2024 slated for February 18-25.

British cycling superstar Chris Froome and his Israel Premier Tech arrived in Kigali on Thursday morning, February 15, becoming the second team to jet in for Tour du Rwanda after France's Team TotalEnergies who have been in the country for since January.

Also read:

Chris Froome to visit Bugesera-based Field of Dreams cycling facility

The French team is currently camping at the Africa Rising Cycling Centre (ARCC) in Musanze District, Northern Province.

The two teams are part of the 20-team peloton confirmed for the 2.1-rated continental cycling event in 2024. Rwanda has three representatives in the peloton including the national team, Team Rwanda, and continental teams Java Inovotec and May Stars.

Other teams set to arrive on Thursday and Friday include, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Bike Aid, Pilote Invite, Mauritius, And South Africa, Polti Kometa, UAE Team Emirates Gen Z, Soudal Quick Step Dt, Astana Kazakhstan and Algeria.

Every year, a total of $51,000 (about Rwf51 million) is given out to winners in stage and general classifications. The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner receives $1,400.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.