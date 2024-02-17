Rwanda: Teams Jet in Ahead Tour Du Rwanda 2024

Teams have started to jet in ahead of the much-anticipated Tour du Rwanda 2024 slated for February 18-25.

British cycling superstar Chris Froome and his Israel Premier Tech arrived in Kigali on Thursday morning, February 15, becoming the second team to jet in for Tour du Rwanda after France's Team TotalEnergies who have been in the country for since January.

Also read:

Chris Froome to visit Bugesera-based Field of Dreams cycling facility

The French team is currently camping at the Africa Rising Cycling Centre (ARCC) in Musanze District, Northern Province.

The two teams are part of the 20-team peloton confirmed for the 2.1-rated continental cycling event in 2024. Rwanda has three representatives in the peloton including the national team, Team Rwanda, and continental teams Java Inovotec and May Stars.

Other teams set to arrive on Thursday and Friday include, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Bike Aid, Pilote Invite, Mauritius, And South Africa, Polti Kometa, UAE Team Emirates Gen Z, Soudal Quick Step Dt, Astana Kazakhstan and Algeria.

Every year, a total of $51,000 (about Rwf51 million) is given out to winners in stage and general classifications. The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner receives $1,400.