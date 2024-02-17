Rwanda: A Retrospective Look Into Rwanda-China Relations

Rwanda and China Share a Long — standing partnership in development spanning from trade and investments to health, infrastructure and beyond. Since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1971, their political and economic cooperation has grown exponentially.

The prospects for mutual growth and prosperity are promising. China's position as a leading nation in innovation and technology makes it a critical partner in Rwanda's ambitions to become a regional hub for technological innovation.

A pivotal moment in this journey occurred in July 2018 when President Xi Jinping made history by becoming the first Chinese President to visit Rwanda. His visit followed President Kagame's trip to China the previous year. These exchanges laid ground for our countries' future trajectory of bilateral relations, emphasizing mutual benefit and sustainable growth.

Rwanda's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta, recently reiterated that China is a valued partner with whom Rwanda shares a deep bond of friendship and a mutually beneficial partnership based on mutual respect. Furthermore, he reiterated Rwanda's attachment to the One-China principle.

As Rwanda and China continue to strengthen their ties, let's take a look back at some key projects and initiatives.

China, a key trading partner

China and Rwanda have previously enjoyed robust achievements in the trade sector with comprehensive growth in the economic and business areas. Today, China has solidified its position as the top investor in Rwanda, with a staggering $1 billion worth of investments. This substantial financial commitment underscores China's strategic interest in Rwanda's flourishing sectors, ranging from agriculture, technology, infrastructure and beyond.

Key imports from China included textile, electronics, leather, construction materials, and machinery, while the key export products included coffee, chili, tea and handicrafts.

To further enhance exports to China, Rwanda and China signed a Protocol for the export of Dried Chili to China, and a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to ease business across the board.

China, a partner in health

China and Rwanda have forged a strong healthcare partnership for more than four decades. With over 270 doctors supporting Rwandan hospitals, they've treated hundreds of thousands of patients and provided invaluable training opportunities. In 2016, China's commitment was underscored by a 42-million-dollar grant to extend Rwanda's Masaka Hospital.

Moreover, China's support during the COVID-19 pandemic transcended financial aid. Generous donations of vital medical supplies and millions of vaccine doses played a pivotal role in safeguarding public health in Rwanda. As both countries' healthcare systems and expertise have evolved, the scope of the medical team's assistance has diversified, further strengthening the collaboration.

Building infrastructure

China's substantial investment in infrastructure has greatly contributed to Rwanda's economic and social development. Road construction, in particular, has seen considerable Chinese involvement, facilitating smoother connectivity and the seamless transportation of goods and services between urban and rural areas.

A standout project is the construction of the Kigali Ring Road, a 42-kilometer thoroughfare encircling the city, spearheaded by China Road and Bridge Corp. (CRBC). This initiative has notably enhanced traffic flow and connectivity within Kigali. CRBC's endeavors also include the construction of the Bugesera Airport Highway and a vital flyover in Kicukiro District, effectively easing traffic congestion and considerably reducing travel times.

As a result, travel time from Kigali to Bugesera District was reduced from 90 minutes to a mere 40 minutes, significantly improving access to the Eastern Province.

Furthermore, Chinese investment has been instrumental in the development of Bugesera International Airport, undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corp. Once completed, this airport, boasting a projected capacity of 4.5 million passengers annually, will serve as a pivotal hub in Africa, stimulating tourism, trade, and economic growth across the region.

Rwanda's role transcends mere reception of aid; its peace and stability offer economic opportunities for Chinese companies and entrepreneurs, who are increasingly investing in various sectors within the country.

Rwanda serves as a gateway to East Africa, COMESA, CEPGL, or ECCAS. Additionally, its growing international presence makes it a strategic partner for China, paving the way for mutual growth and cooperation in the years to come.