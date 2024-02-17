Rwanda: School Feeding Programme Budget Rises to Rwf 90 Billion - What It Means

In an address to the joint plenary sitting of both chambers of Parliament on the progress report on post-Covid economic recovery initiatives, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente announced an increase in the budget for the school feeding programme.

The programme's budget rose from Rwf 22.1 billion in the 2021/22 fiscal year to an impressive Rwf 90 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

The progamme which initially catered for high school students experienced a significant transformation in 2021 to extend its reach to all levels in public schools and government-aided schools.

Commenting on the implications of the budget increment, Charles Karakye, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC), clarified that the rise in the budget does not signify an increase in the government's contribution.

Instead, it reflects a surge in the number of beneficiaries. The government's contribution, set at Rwf 56 per day per person, remains consistent, with parents covering the remaining costs.

Karakye explained that the initial budget was due to the program's limited coverage across various school levels, especially primary schools, which account for a substantial portion of the student population nationwide.

Out of the four million students, over two million are primary pupils.

Emphasizing the positive impact of the school-feeding programme, Karakye highlighted a decrease in dropouts, increased enrollment and attendance, improved quality of learning, and improved nutrition among other benefits.

He stated that the growing budget is a reflection of the programme's success and the government's commitment to extending its reach to cover all students nationwide.

"It is important to note that the mentioned Rwf 90 billion specifically pertains to food commodities, and the overall budget of the programme extends beyond this figure," he explained.

Karakye expressed the government's dedication to continually strengthening the program, ensuring its comprehensive coverage and sustainable impact on the education sector.