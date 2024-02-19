Zimbabwe: Chamisa-Backed CCC Faction Says Welshman Ncube's Leadership Pronouncement Is 'Null and Void'

A faction in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), believed to be backed by erstwhile leader Nelson Chamisa has trashed the new leadership structure which will see Welshman Ncube taking over as acting president.

Ncube will co-lead with Tendai Biti and Lynnette Karenyi Kore on a 90-day rotational basis.

Karenyi Kore and Jacob Mafume were also announced as the leader of the opposition in Parliament and spokesperson of CCC respectively.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi at a press conference Sunday labelled Ncube and Biti "rotten apples"

"We have taken note of some rotten apples seeking to further the contamination within the party and its deployees. We have heard timid whispers emanating from Holiday Inn in Bulawayo wherein one Jacob Mafume mischievously makes pronouncements about the leadership of the CCC.

"We state categorically that the said pronouncements are null and void and are not a representation of the collective wisdom and resolution of the Citizens National Assembly," said Mkwananzi.

Mkwananzi singled out Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume as being linked to recalls of several elected officials by self-proclaimed Sengezo Tshabangu.

"We wish to state that Mr Mafume is not authorised to speak for and on behalf of the party, his obvious link with Sengezo Tshabangu and the unlawful recalls has now been confirmed. His reference to a supposed link between the CCC and the leadership of the MDC A is not only mischievous but a confirmation that he has ceased to be a member of the CCC.

"Accordingly, any deployee or leader of CCC who associates with this mischief will automatically cease to be a member of the party and the relevant political and legal consequences shall ensue."

Last month CCC was left in tatters after Chamisa dumped the party claiming it had been infiltrated by Zanu PF.

Since then Chamisa has been mum on his next political move.

Mkwananzi said the party is aware of engagement meetings being carried out by Ostallos Siziba and Amos Chibaya in recent weeks.

"We further wish to communicate, unequivocally to the public, that there is a team which is presently moving around provinces carrying a special mandate of informing our base on the state of affairs in the democratic alternative.

"We dispel any notion and or innuendos thereof, by our detractors who seek to suggest a rift and lack of consensus on the strategic steps which are a parcel of the party's internal transitional process. Without saying much, we advise the citizens of Zimbabwe to remain vigilant and understand that there is cohesion in the processes currently underway," he said.