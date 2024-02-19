Kenya: National Treasury Urges Firms to Pay Taxes to KRA

Nairobi — The National Treasury has urged the country's business community to actively engage in tax payments to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

According to National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, who spoke during a stakeholder engagement in Eldoret, tax payments by business people will in turn enable the government to provide fundamental services and also development programs.

"I want to encourage everyone to be patriotic and pay their correct share of taxes; this will in turn create a fair and competitive business environment, grow our economy, and enable us to be self-reliant," he stated.

According to the commissioner general of KRA, Humphrey Wattanga, the taxman has been executing an enhanced service-focused approach to tax collection while making it easy to pay taxes.

"We are keen to get honest feedback from the Business Community to enable us to improve our service offering to taxpayers," he stated.

He further assured that the authority will effectively respond to taxpayers' needs by engaging with various stakeholders in implementing compliance support programs.

"I want to appeal to all stakeholders to continue engaging with us, as we work collectively to better serve you. We will enhance our focus on taxpayer education and staff integrity. We also want to collaborate to ensure, with your support, the Tax amnesty and eTIMS programs successfully respond to our revenue goals," he stated