Kenya: National Treasury Urges Firms to Pay Taxes to KRA

19 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The National Treasury has urged the country's business community to actively engage in tax payments to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

According to National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, who spoke during a stakeholder engagement in Eldoret, tax payments by business people will in turn enable the government to provide fundamental services and also development programs.

"I want to encourage everyone to be patriotic and pay their correct share of taxes; this will in turn create a fair and competitive business environment, grow our economy, and enable us to be self-reliant," he stated.

According to the commissioner general of KRA, Humphrey Wattanga, the taxman has been executing an enhanced service-focused approach to tax collection while making it easy to pay taxes.

"We are keen to get honest feedback from the Business Community to enable us to improve our service offering to taxpayers," he stated.

He further assured that the authority will effectively respond to taxpayers' needs by engaging with various stakeholders in implementing compliance support programs.

"I want to appeal to all stakeholders to continue engaging with us, as we work collectively to better serve you. We will enhance our focus on taxpayer education and staff integrity. We also want to collaborate to ensure, with your support, the Tax amnesty and eTIMS programs successfully respond to our revenue goals," he stated

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.