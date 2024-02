Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off former President Uhuru Kenyatta over his 'rear-view mirror' remarks.

Speaking during the opening of a Joint National Executive and Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group consultative meeting in Naivasha, Gachaga explained that past events provide key lessons to steer the country forward.

On Saturday, former President Uhuru Kenyatta had opined that leaders who look at the past will lead country astray.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts