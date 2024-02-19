Kenya: Macadamia Nuts Price More Than Quintuple to Sh100 After Lifting of Export Ban

Nairobi — A kilogram of macadamia nut has increased by five times since the government last year suspended a ban on the export of unprocessed nuts.

Members of the Nuts Traders Association of Kenya have hailed the suspension of the law, saying that since December last year, the farm price of macadamia has gone up from as low as Sh20 to more than Sh100 per kilo.

The traders, who were accompanied by some processors and farmers in a meeting held in Sagana on Friday, observed in January that more than 1,000 tons of unprocessed macadamia had been exported to Asian countries.

Last year, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mithika Linturi, through a gazette notice, suspended Section 43 of the Crops Act of 2013 that prohibited the sale of unprocessed nuts for a period of one year.

The association chairman, Johnson Kihara, stated that the law had affected many farmers since processed nuts could not get better prices in international markets.

He said some European countries that purchase processed nuts could not provide better markets, thus leaving processors to hold nuts in their factories.

The chairman further castigated some processors, whom he claimed were planning to move to court and challenge Linturi's decision, terming them as enemies of farmers.

On his part, the secretary general of the association, John Ndirangu, said they will continue to push for the repeal of the law that bans the exporting of unprocessed macadamia nuts.

Ndirangu observed that the lifting of the ban for one year is a short term relief for farmers who have been subjected to suffering after the drastic drop in nut prices.

John Njiru, a macadamia farmer from Embu, urged farmers not to fall prey to brokers who buy nuts for less than Sh100.

Njiru accused some brokers, saying they have perpetuated the stealing and selling of immature macadamia nuts.

A representative from AFA Kirangu Gathutha asked the traders to adhere to all conditions that were set by the government when it suspended the law.

He said no agent should buy macadamia from farmers at a price less than Sh100, and all the agents should be registered by AFA.