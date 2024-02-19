Uganda: What If We Are All Mentally Unwell, We Need a Mental Health Budget

opinion

If many of our fellow Ugandans are experiencing mental health challenges, its crucial to recognize the seriousness of the situation. Blaming others might serve a purpose at times, but when it comes to mental health, it is essential to move beyond finger-pointing, especially if emotions are involved.

Every day, individuals face personal struggles within their families, homes, and lives, many of which remain hidden from the world's view.

Have you ever wondered why some of the girls who go abroad for work, commonly referred to as 'Kadaama' are so vocal on social media? Through personal engagement with many of them, I have come to understand why they often appear more informed than those back home.

One individual shared with me that she left her home country because despite extensive job hunting, she couldn't secure employment.

Upon arriving abroad and gaining access to free Wi-Fi, she found herself drawn to expressing her frustrations with the government online.

Many of these individuals follow a similar routine: completing their daily tasks, then immersing themselves in social media via free Wi-Fi at their residences. For them, the internet serves as a platform for engaging in WhatsApp discussions across multiple groups, creating TikTok videos, and remaining online for the remainder of the day.

Idleness often leads to various problems, but having access to numerous free resources can also offer advantages.

Recently, I participated in a panel discussion with the leadership of the World Girl Guides team at their office. Our conversation centered around the optimal utilization of the internet by young people. One of the key topics they wanted us to address was the issue of regulation. However, the question arises: how can Ugandans be effectively regulated online, and how can regulations extend to

individuals abroad who may be expressing their frustrations for reasons known only to themselves?

What I am suggesting is that perhaps ,we shouldn't rush to blame individuals for misusing the internet.

Many aren't doing so because they believe its the right thing to do, but rather because they are seeking resolution for something. Take, for example, the numerous commentators discussing Ugandan politics from abroad. Despite being outside the country, they assertively comment on matters without thorough research, often attempting to demonstrate a superior understanding of local affairs compared to those actually living in Uganda. They take charge of disseminating announcements, breaking news, and even speculate on criminal investigations, claiming expertise in areas they may not fully comprehend. This trend has become evident through various incidents within the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The moment I lost faith in rumors from abroad was when a Kadaama sent a message in a WhatsApp group claiming that the Kabaka's palace had been surrounded and the Kabaka himself was trapped inside.

It happened to be a day when I was casually relaxing in the palace gardens, glancing around, and not a single person was seen holding so much as a stone, let alone evidence of any commotion.

It is a misconception ingrained in our minds that to secure safety and obtain citizenship abroad easily, we must consistently criticize the government, verbally attack every leader, and profess allegiance to the opposition. Perhaps, instead of blaming these individuals, we should recognize that many of them lack in-depth knowledge about politics and policies, much like their counterparts in leadership positions within political parties and parliament.