South Africa: No 'Pie in the Sky' - - Malema Defends Pledge to Fix Power Cuts in Only Six Months

18 February 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi

Experts say five years is the best we can hope for, but EFF leader Julius Malema is sticking to his guns.

EFF leader Julius Malema is adamant that load shedding will be halted within months under the leadership of the red berets.

With the help of disputed figures, the EFF promises to end the electricity crisis in six months if the party wins power.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media on Thursday, 15 February, fiercely defending the promise in the party's manifesto. He slammed any notion that the ambitious manifesto was just "pie in the sky".

"The emphasis on stopping load shedding is due to the fact that, despite many empty promises, the South African government has not brought forth a dependable electricity plan," he said.

Malema believes some familiar faces must be asked to return to Eskom, because all hands should be on deck.

"Brian Molefe is waiting, ready. Matshela Koko is waiting, ready... and many other professionals, including the current [Eskom] CEO [Dan Marokane], by the way," Malema said.

Molefe is the former Eskom boss who has faced allegations of corruption.

He appeared before the Zondo Commission, accused of intentionally withholding Glencore-owned Optimum Coal Mine funds to enable the Gupta family to buy the coal mine.

He was also blamed for slow progress in completing big projects...

