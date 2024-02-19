Zimbabwe: Hatcliffe Women Jailed Nine Months for Assault

Yeukai Karengezeka — FOUR women from Hatcliffe suburb in Harare who recently assaulted and undressed a woman whom they suspected was having an affair with the husband of their colleague, were yesterday sentenced to nine months in jail.

Initially, Harare magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore sentenced Zelpa Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza Fortunate Tembo and Olleyn Vinyungwi to 12 months imprisonment.

However, three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In his ruling, Mr Gore castigated the behaviour of the four which left the complainant's health and marriage exposed.

"There was premeditation on the attack and the complainant sustained possible permanent eye and leg damages. A custodial sentence would be appropriate as they did not only assault her but undressed her too and such conduct shows they wanted to humiliate her and her dignity was compromised,.

One of their suspected accomplices, Mitchel Kariwo, denied the charges and her trial is starting on Monday before the same magistrate.

Prosecutor, Ms Kanchelskis Ropi proved that on February 1 at around 1 pm and at stand number 4088 Hatcliffe Extension Harare, the accused persons arrived looking for Alice Chaichai.

Chaichai arrived later on and Natasha asked her if she was having an affair with Zelpa's husband.

Chaichai denied being involved in such an affair. This angered the accused persons who teamed up and dragged Chaichai out of her house by the braids.

While outside the house, they took turns to punch Chaichai several times all over her body as she lay helplessly on the ground.

Zelpa kicked her countless times as others were busy punching her.