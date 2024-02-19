Zimbabwe: Grassroots Cricket Offers Youths Hope

Collin Matiza — Grassroots Cricket is more than just a sports organisation.

Founded by Australia-based Tawanda Karasa, the social enterprise is committed to using the power of cricket to effect profound social change and provide life-altering opportunities for young people.

Karasa states, "We help marginalised children find new life by breaking new ground, mindset, and territories," emphasising the organisation's focus on transforming the lives of Zimbabwe's youth through the promotion of sports, education, and life skills.

The primary beneficiaries of Grassroots Cricket's initiatives are orphans and children in vulnerable situations, for whom the organisation has become a lifeline in the community.

With the unwavering support of dedicated stakeholders and partners Grassroots Cricket has been able to forge lasting networks and expand its reach to make a tangible impact.

"The vision of Grassroots Cricket extends beyond the boundaries of cricket fields. The enterprise is dedicated to providing world-class coaching to local coaches, imparting high-end skills transfer to student athletes, and promoting global partnerships for the benefit of targeted schools.

"Grassroots Cricket also envisions the establishment of a multipurpose Sport Excellence Centre, offering a holistic approach to nurturing talent and building a brighter future for the youth," Karasa told Zimpapers Sport from his base in Australia yesterday.

The organisation has been instrumental in consulting and partnering on the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular emphasis on eradicating poverty, promoting quality education, and fostering gender equality.

Grassroots Cricket will host its exclusive Business Stakeholder Engagement Cocktail, set to take place on March 21 in Harare.

This event will bring together dignitaries from the Sports Ministry, diplomats, members of the local cricket community, and businesses that are passionate about driving positive social change through sports initiatives.

"As Grassroots Cricket continues to grow, it remains deeply committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Zimbabwe's youth to learn, play, and grow.

"With the support of its stakeholders and valued sponsors like Econet and Nyaradzo Group, the organisation is paving the way for a brighter future, one cricket bat at a time."