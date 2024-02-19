Zimbabwe: 16-Year-Old Visual Artist Aims Higher

Phillipa Mukome Chinhoi- Youth Interactive writer — Nomatter Nyasha Kutsawa is very passionate about drawing and has his initiative with the goal of turning something old and boring into something meaningful and cheerful.

He likes making people happy through his art.

Besides drawing animals and famous personalities, Kutsawa said likes to draw soccer players, because they make people happy despite losing or winning the games.

In an interview with Youth Interactive, he said wants to open a school of arts, when he grows up so that he can help youths who are not academically good and also to keep them away from drugs and crimes.

The talented visual artist who started art when he was three years old said is self-taught.

"I learn at Allan Wilson in Harare and l am inspired by my parents and siblings. We are 7 in our family and l appreciate the support we get from my father who is a taxi driver. I live in Dzivarasekwa 2," he said.

"I am also inspired by artists like Keith Zenda and Raphael Jamu. I follow and admire their work, hence l am learning quite a lot from it."

Kutsawa said he is learning a lot from modern-day art because it's now different from the days when there was no technology.

"Some drawings are now showing the harsh truth of our society, when people see an accident on the road, they don't help the person, but instead, they take pictures or start taking videos to upload on Facebook or any social media platform."

"These are bad habits, saving a person's life is way more important than gaining publicity with the news," he said.

"For ages art and drawing have been used to convey messages. A picture with hidden meanings speaks louder than words. Conveying a message through pictures is easy and effective. Posters and banners have been seen to influence people to a greater degree."

Kutsawa said as a young upcoming artist he would appreciate if he gets sponsors who can fund him so that he can go to a school that will teach him to do better. His other challenges are finances to purchase materials for his paintings.

"I believe if l have proper drawing boards, drawing papers, and ink my work will be more splendid."

"My dream is to empower other youths in the drawing industry by creating job opportunities because nowadays youths are taking drugs (substance abuse) just because they don't have anything to do," he said.

"For ages, drawing has been used to convey a message, during that time our ancestors would draw inside the walls of caves, a good example at Matobo Hills is where one can see some people chasing animals with spears, bows, and arrows or people dancing around a fire, probably these pictures meant family unity among them and hunting as a way to show that it was part of their food, pictures portrait different messages depending on one's way of perceiving things."

Kutswa derived the name for his artwork 'Wolferz' from his totem leopard which means Simboti, Nhewa, or Tsoka from Manyika. "WOLFERZ ARTS is the name that came after my totem Leopard, and it's one the animals that l love drawing, I will continue with that name until I register my art school," he said.

"I also hope to be an architect, I want to design housing plans, factory plans, and anything to do with the construction of buildings.

"Besides drawing, l hope to venture into mechanical engineering, l am a science person who loves doing research and discovering new things everyday. I advise youths out there, including those at my school, that they should not sit on their hands and wait to find jobs from other people. They can always create their jobs by being innovative."