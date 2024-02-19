Zimbabwe: 'Training Remains Key in the Air Force'

Columbus Mabika — Continuous training and manpower development remain key in the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) to rejuvenate the organisation and maintain high state of operational readiness, commander AFZ Air Marshal Elson Moyo said yesterday.

He was addressing a joint graduation parade at Jason Ziyaphapha Air Force Base of 44 Recruit Coarse which comprised of new entrants into the AFZ filling vacancies in trades and 17 Senior Tactics Coarse, which is part of continuous training for enhancing skills of serving members.

Training and manpower development, Air Marshal Moyo said, would simulate the pressures faced in combat situations.

"It is always important to remember that although the country and the region is enjoying relative peace, there is normally very little, if any time at all, to transition from peace to conflict. Training therefore prepares the Air Force to get into its strides as a fighting service without delay and with minimum mistakes," he said.

"We are aware that modern warfare requires adaptation to new tactics and disruptive technologies. It is, therefore, necessary that training include important contemporary topics such as climate change and its effects on warfare."

The AFZ would not condone unlawful activities and if these occurred, the military justice system would swiftly act.

"If ever any person is caught violating the norms of the organisation, they will be swiftly punished and dismissed from the organisation," said Air Marshal Moyo.

"I urge you all to take heed of this warning to refrain from such practices and to also report those in violation of the laws."

Turning to conditions of services, he said the AFZ was seized with the issue and was improving in areas that were lacking.

"With all this work that is ongoing, I want to assure you that leadership is aware of these concerns and there are frantic efforts to find solutions," he said.

On the economic situation, he told the graduands that the nation was destined for greatness through the realisation of the fruits of the full implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 and 2.

Air Marshal Moyo said drug and substance abuse had become a cancer decaying the morals of society.

Parents who witnessed their children graduate said the AFZ was doing a splendid job in seeking candidates from disadvantaged communities.

"Many kids from far away communities like mine are now getting opportunities in the Air Force. This is a big development for communities and societies," said Mr John Chiware who is from Mt Darwin.