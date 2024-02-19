Zimbabwe: Passion Drives Moto-X's Trailblazing Kid

Tadious Manyepo — Victor Nyamupfukudza has endured a lot.

But he is one boy who does not consider throwing in the towel as a solution. He has had a close shave with death but that has strengthened him further.

Nyamupfukudza is just nine years old yet he has etched his name in the top echelons in the sports panorama.

The motocross rider has won several accolades in his young career and he is still itching for more.

Just three years ago, Nyamupfukudza was grounded by a malaria bout he picked as he retreated back in his home area in Murehwa to train outside the capital.

He was accompanied by his sister Tadiwa, who is also a talented motocross racer and the siblings' father Simbarashe who also doubles as their coach and manager.

With the Covid-19 pandemic reigning supreme, Victor couldn't train in Harare and the family decided that the rider and his sister retreat to Murehwa.

While being drilled in the mountains in the Mashonaland East district, Victor contracted malaria.

"It was a bad spell for me. I almost died but I would like to thank the Almighty God for saving my life."

"I would also like to salute my parents for seeing to it that I got the medical care until I recovered."

"But one thing that I never thought of quitting was racing. I just told myself that racing was me and I was racing," said Victor.

"It was a very difficult phase in my racing life but it strengthened me as a rider. Besides the malaria bout, I should say, motocross is one such risky sport but the risk is worth taking.

"At the end of the day it takes determination and desire to do more as an athlete. I am keen to scale dizzy heights as I grow up. I have been learning a lot of skills over the years and it is now time to implement them.

"The ultimate goal is to become one of the best in this game in the world and I know that is attainable."

The Elland Oak Junior School pupil's dream has been boosted by businessman Scott Sakupwanya who bought him two brand new 65cc KTM motorbikes. Nyamupfukudza has over the years been struggling with his old 50cc bike which has been developing mechanical faults during the club and national championships.

The talented rider, who turns 10 on April 29 will be part and parcel of the field when the motocross season commences on February 25 at Donnybrook Raceway with the national championships.

"I am really looking forward to a very good racing year. I have been struggling with my faulty bikes over the past year but the two bikes I have been given will make life easier for me. I know I am going to do wonders this year locally and internationally.

I am starting the season as the term commences on February 25. The calendar is congested and I am raring to go," he said.

"I would like to urge other kids to try their hand in this sport because it is also very rewarding."

The Grade 5 pupil has been champion in several local and international events.

He first announced his arrival in the big time by winning the 2019 peewees before following that with a victory in the 50cc summer series.

He came second best in the Eureka 2022 championships in Zambia before posting an impressive seventh finish in the FIM Africa Cup in Uganda the same year.

Nyamupfukudza retained the summer series trophy in 2022 and last year he was the Eureka champion in Zambia for both the 50cc and 65cc classes.

After conquering the country last year in the 50cc and 65cc, Nyamupfukudza made huge strides in the FIM championships, coming third in South Africa and he is aiming to better all that this year.