Kenya: Police Probe Child Trafficking Ring After 16 Children Rescued in Kayole

19 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives in Nairobi are investigating what is believed to be a child trafficking ring after 16 children were rescued from a rented house in Kayole's Soweto area on Sunday.

The rescue operation was initiated after a report was filed by a children protection officer from Embakasi Central Constituency at the Soweto Police Station, who informed authorities of the presence of children in a rented house.

"Officers from Soweto led by orderly officer Kayole, Duty officer Soweto and team proceeded to the scene and gained access to the said house and found 16 children in two roomed rental houses," read a police report obtained by Capital FM News.

Police say the caregiver and a 54-year-old Tanzanian national could not give an account of how the children came to be there.

The rescued children, aged between 2 and 16 years old, were temporarily relocated to a Children's Home in Nyando.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing as authorities work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the children involved.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong is a dedicated journalist who reports on crime, human rights and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.