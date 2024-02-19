Kenya: Police Probe Child Trafficking Ring After 16 Children Rescued in Kayole

Nairobi — Detectives in Nairobi are investigating what is believed to be a child trafficking ring after 16 children were rescued from a rented house in Kayole's Soweto area on Sunday.

The rescue operation was initiated after a report was filed by a children protection officer from Embakasi Central Constituency at the Soweto Police Station, who informed authorities of the presence of children in a rented house.

"Officers from Soweto led by orderly officer Kayole, Duty officer Soweto and team proceeded to the scene and gained access to the said house and found 16 children in two roomed rental houses," read a police report obtained by Capital FM News.

Police say the caregiver and a 54-year-old Tanzanian national could not give an account of how the children came to be there.

The rescued children, aged between 2 and 16 years old, were temporarily relocated to a Children's Home in Nyando.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing as authorities work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the children involved.

