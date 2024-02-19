Tanzania: Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology Launched in Tz

TANZANIA: THE UpStudio Africa and Toyota Tanzania have joined forces to introduce the Hybrid Innovation Project, an initiative aimed at promoting education on sustainable practices and hybrid electric vehicle technology while nurturing the young generation of innovators and problem solvers in Tanzania.

This collaborative project will focus on educating students about sustainable innovations and fostering an understanding of greener energy solutions, with a specific emphasis on hybrid electric vehicles.

This was disclosed recently through a statement issued by both UpStudio Africa and Toyota Tanzania in Dar es salaam. The Founder of UpStudio Africa Ms Shama Kheraj, emphasised on the importance of cultivating innovation and sustainability among Tanzania's youth.

"Through the Hybrid Innovation Project with Toyota Tanzania, we aim to nurture a generation of eco-conscious leaders who will drive Tanzania towards a greener, more sustainable future," she stated.

The Project is expected to commence with a series of free workshops on hybrid electric vehicles and technologies, in which 500 middle schools and high schools' students are estimated to be reached across Dar es Salaam throughout 2024 and it will be conducted directly at the students' school campuses.

The objectives of the workshop will be understanding vehicle challenges, exploring solutions, learning about hybrid vehicle mechanics and advantages, and providing hands-on experiences with hybrid electric vehicles like the Toyota Prius.

The Chief Marketing Officer of the Karimjee Group, Cobus van Zyl, expressed Toyota Tanzania's enthusiasm for the potential of hybrid electric vehicles and their commitment to investing in youth education.

"We believe they will play a key role in creating a better future by constantly finding better, more efficient ways to reduce carbon emissions, noise pollution, and fuel consumption. Our collaboration with Upstudio Africa brings together these two key priorities in a fun and engaging way, fostering an environment for learning, collaboration and idea generation," said Mr Zyl. Additionally, to the workshops, UpStudio Africa will organise a Hybrid Innovation Camp in July 2024 as part of the project.

This camp will provide interested students with an opportunity to delve deeper into the workings of conventional combustion engines, electrical engines, and hybrid electric vehicles. As a culmination of their experience, the students will visit the Automark showroom at Sokoine Drive for a hybrid electric vehicle test drive.

Furthermore, the project will offer an expedition focused on car maintenance at the Toyota Tanzania headquarters on Nyerere Road, where students will learn about hybrid electric vehicle maintenance during their visit to the workshop.

Through this collaborative effort, UpStudio Africa and Toyota Tanzania aim to contribute significantly to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, while inspiring a new generation of environmentally-conscious leaders in Tanzania.