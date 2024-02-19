Tanzania: Simba Delighted With Match Postponement

Dar es Salaam: Simba's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imani Kajula has applauded the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) for rescheduling their league match against Mtibwa Sugar.

A statement released by TPLB yesterday indicated that the Premier League game between Simba and Mtibwa Sugar which was scheduled tomorrow at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro has been postponed.

It said the reason for the rescheduling is to provide enough time for Simba to prepare ahead of their CAF Champions League match versus ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast on February 23rd.

Briefing the 'Daily News,' Kajula lauded TFF and TPLB's decisions saying players have played not less than six back-to-back games in 18 days.

"In football, there is something called recovery which is very important for players to do well and the game against ASEC Mimosas will be played on the 23rd of this month," he said. He added: "After returning from Ivory Coast, we will have a short time before hosting Jwaneng Galaxy here in Dar es Salaam therefore we appreciate the decision reached by TFF and TPLB, which are in favour of our club." He also seized the opportunity to thank Simba fans for always supporting their team saying their backup is what propels the team to do well in domestic and international assignments.

ASEC Mimosas top group B with 10 points while Simba are the second on the table. Thus the February 23rd game is important for the Reds to claim maximum points to intensify their chances for reaching the quarterfinals.

The game will be played at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and the first leg clash staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Simba were held to a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy are third on the log with 4 points while Wydad Casablanca accommodate the bottom slot courtesy of 3 points.