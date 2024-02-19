Tanzania: Lowassa's Burial - President Samia Arrives in Monduli

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Monduli District in Arusha ready to lead the country in the burial ceremony of the former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa, who passed away last Saturday.

Apart from the Head of State, other top leaders who have arrived in Monduli, to pay their last respect to the former premier are Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla from Zanzibar.

A casket carrying the body of Mr Lowassa arrived in his home village on Friday.

Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa passed away on Saturday at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, where he was undergoing treatment for a long-standing illness, as detailed by Vice President Philip Mpango and a family member.