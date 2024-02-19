Tanzania: Lowassa's Burial - President Samia Arrives in Monduli

17 February 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Digital Reporter

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Monduli District in Arusha ready to lead the country in the burial ceremony of the former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa, who passed away last Saturday.

Apart from the Head of State, other top leaders who have arrived in Monduli, to pay their last respect to the former premier are Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla from Zanzibar.

A casket carrying the body of Mr Lowassa arrived in his home village on Friday.

Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa passed away on Saturday at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, where he was undergoing treatment for a long-standing illness, as detailed by Vice President Philip Mpango and a family member.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.