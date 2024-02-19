Tanzania: Gamondi, Moallin Predict Tough Encounter

Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi and KMC trainer Abdihamid Moallin have predicted a difficult game ahead of their clash at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro today.

The two sides meet for the second time this season in a pick-of-the-day Premier League clash with a maximum of three points hanging by a thread. At a pre-match briefing on Friday, Gamondi insisted that he expected a difficult game as their opponents play good and competitive football but they are ready for the challenge.

"Even in the first round match against them (KMC), though we won 5-0, it was a tough game and they played very well but we managed to overcome them in the end. Of course, we want to win but I do not expect an easy match from them, they are a competitive side meaning that we need to work hard for good results," Gamondi who is searching for his first silverware at the helm of the club said.

He added that following the return of key players Stephanie Aziz Ki and first-choice goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, his squad is now complete and he is looking forward to a good game.

His full-back Nickson Kibabage said they are ready for the match and will try to put into practice what they have learnt during training sessions.

"We have had good preparations and as a big club, we need to win each game that comes our way. It is always a tough match with KMC but we will do our part to emerge winners," he said. On his part, KMC's coach Moallin also anticipated a tough game for his side saying they need to be well-organised defensively to avoid conceding goals. "We have conducted good preparations and the spirit among players is high with each of them looking forward to the duel...we need to be cautious throughout the encounter," he said.

Moallin continued: "Facing Yanga who are the champions of Tanzania has never been an easy task, they are always dangerous when in possession of the ball and we need to be cautious about that." His skipper Awesu Awesu reiterated that each game is different and that their approach against Yanga will not be the same as they did during the previous games.

"In football, there is no copy of a match...each encounter is different and although we lost 5-0 against them, it is not a guarantee that things won't change in tomorrow's (today) game," Awesu said.

So far, the Kinondoni-based club accommodated fifth place courtesy of 22 points and a victory will drive them to the fourth slot on the ladder.