Tanzania: Chama - We Keep Taking Matches As They Come

Simba'S creative midfielder Clatous Chama said they will continue to work hard to attain the team's objective of claiming the Premier League title this season.

Chama made the difference after scoring the solitary goal that helped the Reds to secure a slim 1-0 success over JKT Tanzania at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Mbweni, Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

It was Chama's fourth goal of the season which came at the right time as they needed a triumph to keep climbing up the league ladders.

"We are now four points behind the league leaders (Young Africans) which is not bad and what we have to do is continue working hard to achieve our target of winning the title," Chama said after the game. He also seized the opportunity to highlight that the Isamuhyo venue is not one hundred per cent well, and as such concerned authorities should further improve the arena.

"I think following the suspension of Benjamin Mkapa and Uhuru Stadiums, we are facing acute shortages of playing venues as such, this arena should be upgraded further since it is not completely in good shape," he said.

The Isamuhyo Stadium was banned from hosting any Premier League games due to its infrastructure not being suitable for use as specified in the terms of the club license regulations.

However, TFF lifted the ban on February 5th this year, saying it was in good condition to host matches. On his part, JKT Tanzania Assistant Coach George Mketo bemoaned a lack of scoring efficiency by his charges saying they misused many scoring opportunities throughout the match.

"Our game plan was to collect maximum points from home turf, but things did not work well because we missed many scoring chances we created as the game unfolded. "Tactically, our opponents were much better than us that is why they excelled to walk away with maximum points, we have learnt a lot from this match and we will work on them to be better in the upcoming games," Mketo said.

It was JKT Tanzania's seventh defeat of the season and they remain plastered on 13th place courtesy of 16 points after 15 games and they will host Namungo in their next duel. His player Shiza Kichuya remarked that the difference in professional levels between the two teams judged its output saying "We dominated the game but Simba emerged winners due to their top quality."