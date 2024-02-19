Tanzania: NEC Announces By-Elections in 23 Wards

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced by-elections for vacant councillor positions in 23 wards in mainland Tanzania.

NEC Director of Elections Mr Ramadhani Kailima stated this in Dodoma on Friday through the public statement which revealed that the election is scheduled to take place on March 20th, this year.

"Nomination forms will be available from February 26th, this year to March 4th, this year and candidate nominations will be held on March 4th, this year. Campaigns will run from March 5th, to March 19th, this year," the statement reads.

The announcement of these by-elections follows the provisions of Section 13(3) of the Local Government Elections Act, Chapter 292, based on a notification received from the Minister responsible for Local Government, regarding the vacant councillor positions in 23 wards in mainland Tanzania.

The statement further mentioned that, the Minister made the announcement in compliance with the requirements of Section 13(1) of the Local Government Elections Act, Chapter 292.

The wards are set to be involved in the by-elections include Kimbiji (Kigamboni Municipal Council), Kasingirima (Kigoma/Ujiji Municipal Council), Ndevelwa (Tabora Municipal Council), Msangani (Kibaha Town), Fukayosi (Bagamoyo District Council), Mlanzi (Kibiti District Council), Utiri (Mbinga Town Council), and Mbingamhalule (Songea District Council). Others include Isebya (Mbogwe District Council), Kibata (Kilwa District Council), Mshikamano (Musoma District Council), Busegwe (Butiama District Council), Nkokwa (Kyela District Council) and Kamwene (Mlimba District Council).

In the list also are Chipuputa (Nanyumbu District Council), Buzilasoga (Sengerema District Council), Mhande (Kwimba District Council), Kabwe (Nkasi District Council), Bukundi (Meatu District Council), Mkuzi (Muheza District Council), and Boma, Mtimbwani, and Mayomboni (Mkinga District Council), according to the statement.