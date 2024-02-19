Tanzania: Majaliwa Pleased With Sports Development

17 February 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

TANZANIA: PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa lauded Tanzania athletes, clubs and national teams for their remarkable performance in uplifting the country's sports sector. He made the remarks yesterday in Parliament saying their good performance gives pride to the country.

"We have witnessed individuals, clubs and national teams doing well in various competitions thereby uplifting the spirits of Tanzanians... congratulations to all of them," said Majaliwa.

He added: "In football, we have seen our clubs shining in different competitions within and outside the country, even our national teams have been doing well," "If you remember, for the first time, our two national teams Taifa Stars and Twiga Stars excelled to qualify for AFCON and WAFCON respectively.

"Despite Taifa Stars unsuccessful move to make a breakthrough into the knockout phase of AFCON, they showcased a high-profile performance especially in their two group F games which had Morocco, DR Congo and Zambia. "I laud players, technical bench and all those who in one way or another contributed to the team's success," he said.

He continued: "I believe our national teams will continue to train hard to represent us well and give pride to Tanzanians," The PM also urged the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to continue maintaining good cooperation with sports stakeholders, players and members of technical bench.

To comply with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's ambition to see major sports stride, the Prime Minister recently graced the special national teams fundraising gala in Dar es Salaam.

The initiative aims to help the national teams prepare for global competitions and prosper rather than just competing.

