Tanzania: Majaliwa Issues Key Directives On Civic Polls Prep

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), to collaborate with various stakeholders in preparation of the upcoming Local Government election scheduled for later this year.

The Premier also called on all Tanzanians, regardless of their political, religious and ethnic affiliations, to actively participate in giving out their views to ensure the country gets inclusive National Development Vision 2050.

Adjourning the 14th meeting of the12th Parliament in Dodoma yesterday, Majaliwa called on officials responsible for upgrading voters' register to encourage people and provide civic education to all groups in the society in order to reach many people and enable them to understand laws, regulations, procedures of the entire electoral process, their responsibilities and the importance of participating in the elections.

Majaliwa called on all Tanzanians to participate in the process of updating their information and those who have not registered in the voters' register to do so in order to be eligible to vote during elections.

"I call upon my fellow Tanzanians to turn out in large numbers at the designated centres to register, so that you do not lose your right to vote," he emphasised.

Local government election is held every five years, the last one was held in 2019 and the next one is expected to be held at the end of this year.

Regarding preparations of the new National Development Vision, Majaliwa said the government has initiated the process of preparing the new vision which is expected to provide guidance on the country's development for the next 25 years.

Majaliwa mentioned tasks that will follow in the preparation of the New National Development Vision as public education through the national campaign to sensitise citizens to participate in the preparation of the vision and distribute a report on collection of views.

Other tasks include analysing the evaluation report on the implementation of Vision 2025 for the preparation of specific policy papers to be considered in the new vision and identifying and conducting research in various areas which will provide information for the writing of the new vision.

Other works are in-depth professional analysis and discussions with experts in the areas that will guide the writing of the vision, learning from the experiences of countries that have successfully made major development reforms in various sectors and writing the new vision.

The PM called upon Tanzanians to take part in giving out their views and all leaders at the Regional, District, Council, Ward/Shehia, Street/Village levels to mobilise and educate people living in their areas so that they can participate fully in contributing their views in the new vision.

"The media should also set aside time and prioritise educating and mobilising citizens about the importance of participating in providing views. Prepare special programmes and articles so that every citizen can get information. Community radio stations should also be actively involved in educating the public," Majaliwa said.

On the private sector, civil society organisations, special groups such as youths, women, the elderly, people with disabilities and other associations, he said they should collaborate with the Planning Commission in coordinating the collection of views of their members and stakeholders.

"This will help to ensure that views of relevant groups are received and included in the preparation of the new development vision," Majaliwa said.