Tanzania: Made Kuti Earns Standing Ovation for Sauti Za Busara Performance

The 21st Sauti za Busara festival concluded with a performance by Made Kuti at the Old Fort Main Stage in Zanzibar.

Made Kuti's performance was a master class in energy, unlike other performers who started with a low tone and energy. The crowd was electric with excitement.

Their screams of joy filled the air, creating an atmosphere of pure enthusiasm. Fans eagerly danced and cheered along with the music, captivated by the performance of the talented musician.

Made Kuti defined his opening as a warm-up, giving the audience a taste of music that they can dance to and go wild with.

The energy he passed from the stage to the crowd was unique, and the audience responded by nodding their heads, smiling, and moving their waist and hips to the rhythm of the sound sculpted by Made Kuti's team.

In short, the opening was a beautiful display of energy. Made Kuti's performance was not an easy feat, as he managed to touch the hearts of many fans who attended the festival.

Marcus Lewis, one of the attendees, expressed his excitement and admiration for Made Kuti's legendary work.

"Made Kuti did an exceptional job on stage. He was perfect in every way. It was getting late, and I had planned to return to my hotel room, but his performance was so captivating that I forgot about my plans.

"He was a master at what he did. This was my first time attending the Sauti za Busara festival, and I am definitely coming back next year."

Made Kuti and his band put on an excellent performance, showcasing their cultural heritage on a beautifully decorated stage.

They greeted the audience with a parade of lights and displayed a great stage presence. Made Kuti played the saxophone while the other band members played drums, guitar, and piano.

Three band members dressed in cultural attire also danced, adding to the overall experience.

One of the standout features of the performance was the band's excellent coordination. They demonstrated their singing, dancing, and musical instrument skills right from the start, making for a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

Their coordination enhanced the performance by creating a seamless and cohesive experience for audience members.

The band's synchronized movements, musical arrangements, and collaboration with Made Kuti added visual and auditory depth to the performance, making it more engaging and exciting.

The coordination and chemistry between Made Kuti and his band elevated the overall quality of the performance at the festival and left a lasting impression on the audience.

Made Kuti's passion for music was evident in his skilful saxophone playing. They played the instruments so seamlessly that it felt like a person singing with a live music background.

The instrumental opening went on for 30 minutes before he began to sing.

The instrumental opening before he began to sing was significant because it created anticipation and set a mood in the audience.

It allowed the audience to appreciate the musical skills and talent of Made Kuti and his band and allowed them to fully immerse themselves in the performance.

The instrumental opening also set the foundation for the songs that were about to be sung and added a layer of depth and emotion to the overall performance.

The connection between Made Kuti and his band was so genuine that Made Kuti brought a group of audience members on stage to dance with them.

He exclaimed, "Can you walk past security? This is the time of night to dance with those on stage. If you feel like shaking, whining your waist or flexing your body with fine moves from Zanzibar, now is the time."

His music was well-coordinated, and the audience couldn't get enough of it. Even when he was about to say goodbye, the audience screamed for an encore, which he humbly granted.

After his performance, he expressed his excitement about being on Zanzibar.

"We've got a bit about music. As you know music does not start with me. It started with my father, my grandfather, and in fact, my great-great-grandfather."

"At nine, I wanted to play the saxophone. I learned how to play the instrument and many more, and since then, I have dedicated my life to music."

The audience's love and connection had a significant impact on the musician.

It boosted the band's confidence and inspired them to deliver an outstanding performance. The mutual admiration between Made Kuti and the audience created a magical atmosphere, making the entire experience more memorable and meaningful for both the artist and the attendees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This connection deepened the artist's passion for music and reinforced their dedication to their craft.

Made Kuti was filled with deep gratitude and heartfelt emotion when expressing his appreciation to the audience.

He genuinely cherished the time he spent with them and felt the love and connection they shared.

This overwhelming response from the audience touched his heart and ignited his passion, fueling his dedication to continue making great music.

A sentimental Made Kuti expressed how he felt when the audience connected with him and what it meant to him to feel loved by the audience.

"Being at Sauti za Busara was an amazing experience. I, together with the band, had a wonderful time. The energy and connection with the crowd were wonderful. Everything was right."

"We had a wonderful time on stage. We can only enjoy ourselves if we feel that the crowd is enjoying it. I want to say a big thank you to all of you amazing people. It's my first time here, and I've had a wonderful time with wonderful people."