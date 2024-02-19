Ethiopia: First-Ever Coffee Research Institute to Be Launched in Yirgachefe, Gedeo Zone

The first-ever coffee research institute is going to be inaugurated in Yirgachefe, Gedeo Zone aiming to fill the education and training gaps witnessed in the coffee sector, Ethiopian National Coffee Association and Dilla University announced.

The Ethiopian National Coffee Association together with Dilla University and the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority are readying to host a symposium in Hawassa city to expedite the launching of the first coffee center of excellence in the nation.

During the media briefing held at the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, Hussien Ambo (PhD), President of Ethiopian National Coffee Association said that the coffee research institute eyes on addressing the major challenges in the coffee industry.

He also noted that the institute, which would be inaugurated with the cost of 2billion birr, would pave the way in curbing the challenges starting from production to trading.

It also aims at equipping the coffee sector with skilled farmers, growers, suppliers as well as consumers, he added. Therefore, a symposium will be held in Hawassa city on March 7, 2024 where coffee producers, suppliers, exporters, and representatives from the government come together.

The President further stated that the deep-rooted challenges of the coffee industry need to be addressed through knowledge and research based approach. Thus, the coming in to force of the institute would allow the nation to get the necessary benefit from the sector once curbing the drawbacks.

Dilla University President Cherotaw Ayele (PhD) stated that absence of knowledge and research based approach has affected the nation from getting the necessary benefit from the sector.

Despite being the backbone of nation's economy, the nation has failed in putting the right curriculum and creating skilled manpower that fits in to the sector.

Mentioning that the institute will be governed by the University, he highlighted that there will be fund raising event as well as various researches will be presented during the symposium.

As per to the duty bestowed up on Dilla University, he said the University has held three symposiums. Moreover, it will continue offering coffee post graduate programs.

Ethiopian National Coffee Association Deputy President Zerihun Qamiso noted that due to the aforementioned gaps in the sector, farmers are the least to benefit from the sector.

To this end, the institute would play an essential role in solving production, purchasing and research gaps in the sector, as to Zerihun.

Furthermore, the Ethiopian national coffee association has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University to curb the longstanding challenges of the coffee sector.

Dilla University was said to be suitable due to the fact that it is adjust to five coffee growing areas such as Sidama, Guji, Yirgachefe, among others. The University has so far hosted three symposiums regarding coffee, as to him.