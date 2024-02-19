Ethiopia: Adwa Museum - Preserving Ethiopia's Historic Triumph

A massive project that borders Piasa, the Minelik Monument, and the Church of St. George of Arada is located in the centre of Addis Ababa. Additionally, a bridge connects it to the newly remodelled Municipality of Addis Ababa Mayor's Office.

More significantly, the historical event that the Adwa Museum project is meant to honour is the reason for its size. Unlike other African nations' bent, this huge government undertaking honours the Adwa Victory, which preserved Ethiopia's independence and sparked anti-colonial movements in numerous other nations.

The museum's principal architect, Eskender Wubetu, stated that this massive project is about more than merely using building design to fulfil a client's objectives; like other works, it goes beyond that. It is more than just a building, according to Eskender, who has conducted extensive experiments with the idea of urban architecture. It is situated on more than 1.5 hectares of land.

The project began with the city's original plans for the structure, which were led by Takele Uma, a former deputy mayor of Addis Ababa. Ensuring that the building stays within the same footprint as the Minelik monument and does not rise to an excessive height is one of the top priorities for the administration.

The Adwa Museum has four main entrances that allow access to various areas of the building with various amenities and features. Heroes of the South, Heroes of the North, Heroes of the East, and Heroes of the West are shown at the names of the entrances. Eskender said that history shows that there has been involvement in the war from all sides of Ethiopia. So they are all represented in direction. "It is the feeling and the likeness when the doors are named," he says, explaining the reasoning behind the name.

The main issue I tried at the Adwa Museum was the idea of incorporating Ethiopian symbols and manifestations into the design of a building.

The architect also says that signs taken from the Axum monument and Lalibela architecture are also reflected in the building's stair supports and corridor areas.

Eskender says that when he was working on the design of the Adwa Museum, it included about 40 sculptures related to the war. The architect noted that half of these standing and wall-to-wall shapes have been made, adding that "some of them are expected to work in the future."

Among the monuments currently carved are those of Emperor Minelik and Empress Taitu, as well as 12 veterans of the war. The statue of Emperor Minelik and Empress Taitu sit side by side on the plaza where the water fountain is located. Monuments to war veterans are also placed on columns located on the exterior of City Hall.

According to Eskender, further ideas were included in the design he originally made regarding the layout of the monuments. In the design, the monuments of the 12 military commanders were placed on one chamber. The Empress Taitu's statue was also designed to be placed in the centre of a water fountain built as a memorial to the war style brought by the Queen in the Battle of Mekele.

According to the architect, the crucial of the sculptural works housed in the Adwa Museum is settled on the design of the building so that they can be made of bronze. However, he added that the material currently used for the construction of the monuments is different.

He said mechanical, electrical and audio-visual works were also carried out very intensively with the construction of the museum, adding that the materials used during the construction process were also standardized. We've done everything we can to make sure that we're doing the right thing. We're always here without doing other jobs for a long time. No building like this can be perfect, and I know there's going to be a lot of criticism. But we tried to do everything we could.

The project consists of several multipurpose buildings, the main one being the Adwa Memorial Museum, along with an amphitheatre and library. Interestingly, the museum is connected to a cutting-edge parking structure that can hold more than 1,000 cars at once. Additionally, the museum will honour the bravery of common people who bravely defended the country's sovereignty--a victory that has since made the black community as a whole extremely proud of.

"From the intricate geopolitical climate of the era to the meticulous preparations undertaken by Emperor Menelik II and his generals, the museum will allow visitors to explore and understand the battle's historical context," he explained.

Immersed in history, the museum will proudly display a vast array of artifacts, including weapons, uniforms, and personal belongings of the brave soldiers who valiantly fought in the Battle of Adwa, forming a tangible connection to the past.

Eskender says the museum has more to offer. As visitors step in, they will encounter an array of immersive and interactive exhibits that transport them back to the historic battlefield. Through cutting-edge audio-visual presentations and virtual reality technology, guests will witness pivotal moments of the battle, gaining a deeper understanding of the strategies employed by both sides.

The museum's commitment to creating a sense of presence is expected to enable visitors to experience the intensity and drama of the conflict.

However, the scope of the museum goes far beyond the military aspects of the battle, delving into its political, social, and cultural dimensions, offering visitors a comprehensive exploration of the battle.

Thematic exhibits also shed light on Emperor Menelik II's diplomatic efforts to rally support from other nations, underscoring the global significance of the Battle of Adwa. It will also explore the profound impact of this historic event on Ethiopian identity and consciousness, emphasizing its role as a transformative moment in the nation's history.

The museum aims to serve as a platform for reinvigorating the spirit of Pan-Africanism and celebrating the remarkable victory of Ethiopia's forefathers.

"The museum itself will house thematic exhibits that depict the sacrifice of Ethiopian warriors, honour the military leaders, and celebrate the integrity and ingenuity of Ethiopian women," he emphasized. Notably, one of the key themes will be the invaluable role of Ethiopian women in the Battle of Adwa.

He also notes the pivotal contributions of Ethiopian women in the conflict. "Ethiopian women played crucial roles as strategists, suppliers, and fighters in the battle," he explained. "Their extraordinary contributions will be prominently highlighted, paying tribute to their strength and resilience."

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about notable women such as Empress Taytu, whose significant role in the battle's success will be showcased.

In addition to its enlightening exhibits, the Adwa Zero Kilometers Project encompasses various facilities designed to enrich the visitor experience. An impressive amphitheater will serve as a venue for performances, lectures, and cultural events, fostering the appreciation of Ethiopian arts and traditions. A well-equipped library and research center will provide invaluable resources for scholars and researchers interested in studying the Battle of Adwa and its broader historical context, ensuring that the museum serves as a hub for knowledge and exploration.

Within the sprawling complex, a dedicated youth center awaits, poised to ignite the passion for learning and heritage among young Ethiopians. These educational spaces will offer engaging programs and workshops, meticulously designed to instill a profound sense of pride and identity within the younger generation.

By immersing them in the history and legacy of the Battle of Adwa, the center aims to ensure that this remarkable triumph continues to reverberate through the annals of Ethiopian history.

As visitors explore the museum, they will also have the opportunity to delve into the world of Ethiopian cinema. The cinema halls will showcase a captivating selection of documentaries and films, presenting a delightful blend of entertainment and enlightenment. Audiences will be transported through time, experiencing the vibrant tapestry of Ethiopian history and culture in a visually captivating manner.

Beyond the screens, the museum complex houses a gymnasium that not only promotes physical well-being but also serves as a recreational space, where visitors can engage in healthy activities.

The victory at the Battle of Adwa in March 1896 remains an indelible triumph, echoing with profound reverberations across the African continent and beyond. This historic event shattered Europe's perception of African inferiority, challenging the prevailing notion of European invincibility. It served as a clarion call for colonized African nations to rise up and demand their independence, becoming a beacon of hope and inspiration for future liberation struggles.

The Battle of Adwa became a symbol of African resistance against colonialism, forever etched into the collective memory of the African Diaspora and the emerging Pan-African movement.

The Adwa Zero Kilometers Museum stands as a testament to this extraordinary victory, beckoning visitors to embark on a journey of learning, reflection, and connection with their past. By preserving and promoting the history of the Battle of Adwa, the museum aims to reinforce national pride and unity, while fostering a deeper appreciation for Ethiopia's diverse cultural heritage.

With its grand opening on the horizon, the museum holds the promise of becoming a catalyst for tourism and economic development in the region, breathing new life into the once-depressed and demolished Addis Ababa and beckoning the world to uncover its hidden treasures.