Africa: AU Assembly's Theme Aligns With Ethiopia's Reform

Ethiopia to hold two sideline continental sessions

The African Union this year's theme of "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century" is coordinative to Ethiopia's reform, the Government Communication Service (GCS) said.

In a press briefing she gave yesterday, GCS State Minister Selamawit Kassa stated that Ethiopia is campaigning for quality education and school reconstruction which the AU's theme for 2024 is based on. "Ethiopia has a lot to be presented on the leaders' summit since its government has been campaigning to ensure education quality."

Aligning with the AU purposes, the government of Ethiopia has launched community-based school reconstruction campaigns guided by reformed policy. Accordingly, over 21 billion birr worth of campaign has already been devoted to educational quality improvement within months, she added.

"Within the past six months, about 3,180 preschools, over 10,000 primary schools and 1,494 high schools have been reconstructed. Moreover, 1,366 primary schools and 236 boarding schools have been constructed."

The state minister further highlighted that the Ethiopian government will host the continental food sovereignty and technological development sessions at the recently inaugurated Adwa Victory Memorial Museum.

The issue of food security has been a concerning agenda for almost all African countries. Technological development especially Artificial Intelligence is also another emerging issue that needs the mobilization of all countries and Ethiopia is enduring itself with motivated capacity on both subjects, Selamawit remarked.

More than 49 African delegations are expected to take part in the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly which will be concluded tomorrow.