Africa: AU Summit Ought to Translate the Slogan Into Practice

The catchall slogan "African solutions to African problems" was coined by the eminent political economist George Ayittey who was a Ghanaian author and president of the Free Africa Foundation in Washington, D.C. It seems that this slogan has recently taken the attention of the leaders of African nations. And the 37th AU Summit is expected to bring about a range of meaningful steps in this regard.

Unequivocally, if Africa continues formulating its own solutions to the myriads of problems it has been struggling with, it would continue registering significant successes in terms of social, economic, political and other related spheres.

The African continent should never, these days, pass a solid night and day without thinking of its lasting solutions that can be declared by its sons and daughters under the auspices of the principle 'African solutions to African problems.'

The unattractive face of the continent for which it has been known must be well reversed and Africa has to have the position tantamount to its affluence. It is the responsibility of respective leaders of every nation to make all conditions quite normal thereby creating a stable and affluent continent as no one can come and act accordingly to get the continent emancipated from the grip of poverty and ocean of corruption, instability and turmoil it finds itself in.

Without a shadow of doubt, external solutions were not viable in Africa since they were either "imported" or "dictated" to Africans. Therefore, Africans do not own those solutions; instead its leaders ought to establish systems that promote African solutions for its problems.

True, the notion of "African solutions to African problems" implies that this is the time for Africans to take things into their own hands and make use of their resources to solve Africa's troubles.

For how long Africa has been labeled as the continent of paradox: rich in untapped resource and affordable human labor, and labeled as the poorest of the poor in the planet. Nothing is more annihilating and embarrassing than this one no matter what the parameter and absolute gadget is used to weigh. Enough is enough! Wake up Mother Continent, stand up to tear out war, rivalry and conflict tenet, instill peace, fraternity and communalism instead!

Being the birthplace of human life, the source of human ancestors, and the African continent is lagging behind, which is quite unfair. It shouldn't lack peace even for a fraction of seconds. The continent now requires new elites in politics, business and culture to takeover more responsibilities.

Whatever the reality of the situation, solutions must be generated on the continent by its citizens instead of importing solutions to African problems. The solutions won't be Africans and could never attract lasting healing if they are imported. Yes, no doubt, Africa shall continue rising provided that initiatives adopted to assist Africans are generated from research by African scholars, scientists, and prominent senior citizens thereby building lasting peace, heartiest censuses and even unwavering social cohesion.

In sum, leaders of the continent have to be well aware of all the problems and devise possible mechanisms to make their continent anew. Africa must be emancipated from within to flourish in peace, security, economic growth and lasting development. Most importantly, by assisting in the prevention and resolution of violent conflicts all citizens of the continent are also contributing to the prevention of war, conflict and poverty.